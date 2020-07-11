Baseball: Riceville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Riceville took advantage of scoring at least one run in six out of the seven innings to down Osage, 9-2, on the road.

Both teams now hold records of 5-6.

For the Wildcats, sophomore Isaac Kuhn had two hits and four RBI. Green Devils junior designated-hitter Keaton Muller had two hits to lead Osage.

Riceville played Nashua-Plainfield on Saturday in the first round of the Class 1A District 5 playoffs at Rockford.

July 6

Don Bosco 16, Riceville 1: The Riceville baseball team suffered a big loss to No. 7 -ranked Don Bosco on Monday, as the Dons downed the Wildcats, 16-1.

The Dons scored 11 runs in the top of the second inning to effectively put the game out of reach for Riceville. The Dons finished with 10 hits in the game, three of them coming from junior Cael Frost.

With the loss, Riceville fell to 4-4 in conference play, and sit in third place in the Iowa Star-North standings.

