Baseball: Osage

Riceville 9, Osage 2: Riceville scored at least one run in six out of the seven innings on the road beating Osage, 9-2, Tuesday night.

Both teams now hold records of 5-6.

For the Wildcats, sophomore Isaac Kuhn had two hits and four RBI. Green Devils junior designated-hitter Keaton Muller had two hits to lead Osage.

TheGreen Devils played North Fayette Valley on Saturday in the first round of the Class 2A, Substate 3 playoffs in New Hampton.

July 6

Osage 5, Lake Mills 3: The Osage baseball squad pulled out a 5-3 win over Lake Mills on Monday night, as the Green Devils took down the top team in the Top of Iowa West.

Junior Spencer Krabbe had three RBI on two base hits for the Green Devils, On the mound, senior Gavin Schaefer got the start and went six innings, giving up three unearned runs on two hits with seven strikeouts. Tyler Oberfoell came on in relief and earned two strikeouts in one inning of work.

The win was Osage's fifth in its past six games, after the team started its season 0-4.

