Baseball: Forest City

July 2
The Clear Lake baseball squad took down Forest City on Thursday night, 11-5, as a series of big offensive innings led the Lions to a win.
Clear Lake took the lead in the top of the fifth inning as the Lions scored five runs. The Lions then scored four more runs in the sixth, and two in the seventh to take an eight run lead. The Indians managed to score two in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn't erase the deficit.
Austin Warnke led the way for the Lions with two hits, including a double, two runs scored, and two stolen bases. For Forest City, sophomore Reese Moore hit an RBI double, and is now hitting .560 on the season.
July 1
Bishop Garrigan 10, Forest City 0: The Bishop Garrigan baseball squad walloped Forest City on Wednesday night by a 10-0 score.
Garrigan senior Marcus Plathe held the Indians to just one hit over six innings, while the Golden Bears offense put up nine hits in support. Senior Colby Graves had three of those hits, along with two RBI. Sophomore Truman Knudtson had the only hit of the night for Forest City.
With the win, Garrigan improved to 2-3 in conference play. Forest City fell to 4-1 in Top of Iowa competition, but will still play Lake Mills on Friday for a share of the conference title.
Lake Mills 6, North Iowa 0: The Lake Mills baseball team beat North Iowa by a 6-0 score on Wednesday, as the Bulldogs improved to 7-2 on the season, and took over sole possession of first place in the Top of Iowa West standings.
The Bulldogs will play Forest City on Friday to determine the conference champion.
June 30
Forest City 10, West Hancock 3: The Forest City baseball team walloped West Hancock on Tuesday night by a 10-3 score, as the Indians stayed undefeated in conference play.
The Eagles held a 3-0 lead over the Indians as the teams went into the bottom of the fifth inning, but an eight-run outburst from Forest City put the team on top for good.
Sophomore Truman Knudtson finished with a team-high four hits for the Indians, while senior Derek Froendt drove in two RBI.
For West Hancock, sophomore Braden Walk had a team-high three hits and two RBI, along with a pair of stolen bases.
With the win, Forest City improved to 5-4 on the season, but their 4-0 conference mark has the team tied with Lake Mills atop the Top of Iowa West.
