Baseball: Forest City

July 2

The Clear Lake baseball squad took down Forest City on Thursday night, 11-5, as a series of big offensive innings led the Lions to a win.

Clear Lake took the lead in the top of the fifth inning as the Lions scored five runs. The Lions then scored four more runs in the sixth, and two in the seventh to take an eight run lead. The Indians managed to score two in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn't erase the deficit.

Austin Warnke led the way for the Lions with two hits, including a double, two runs scored, and two stolen bases. For Forest City, sophomore Reese Moore hit an RBI double, and is now hitting .560 on the season.

July 1

Bishop Garrigan 10, Forest City 0: The Bishop Garrigan baseball squad walloped Forest City on Wednesday night by a 10-0 score.

Garrigan senior Marcus Plathe held the Indians to just one hit over six innings, while the Golden Bears offense put up nine hits in support. Senior Colby Graves had three of those hits, along with two RBI. Sophomore Truman Knudtson had the only hit of the night for Forest City.