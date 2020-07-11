Baseball: Forest City

As he has been all season long, Forest City sophomore Reese Moore was the star of the show on Wednesday night in the Indians' 15-5 home win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Moore hit two home runs and a double, finishing with seven RBI and three runs. The homers gave Moore eight for the season, along with a team-high 35 RBI, 22 more than his closest teammate. Of Moore's 23 base hits this season, 17 of them have been for extra bases.
The Indians took the lead in the bottom of the second inning by scoring five runs, and then pushed across four more in the fourth, two in the fifth, and managed another four-spot in the sixth. The Indians offense managed 12 hits and 12 walks for the game.
Forest City finished the regular season at 7-8, and 4-2 in conference play. The Indians will play on July 14 against either Emmetsburg or Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in the second round of the district tournament. With the loss, the Bulldogs record fell to 5-8.
July 7
West Fork 9, Forest City 7: The Forest City baseball team couldn't hang on to a four-run lead and dropped a tight ball game to West Fork. The Warhawks beat the Indians, 9-7.
Down by four runs, the Warhawks exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to beat the Indians.
For the Warhawks, sophomore Nate Hubka had two hits and an RBI. Junior Kellen Cameron came in and pitched the final two innings of relief, striking out three and giving up no runs.
Sophomore Reese Moore continued his dominant season at the plate Tuesday. He had two hits and four RBI, including a two-run home run in the second inning.
July 6
Forest City 15, Northwood-Kensett 5: The Forest City baseball team, powered by the offense of Reese Moore, scored a 15-5 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Moore had three extra base hits in the ballgame, including two home runs.
Senior Austin Gerdes had a team-high five RBI for the Indians. Pitcher Noah Miller went six inning, and allowed five earned runs on eight hits. Forest City improved to 6-7 on the season with the win.
The loss was the third straight for Northwood-Kensett. Junior Brandon Varner finished with two hits and three RBI. The Vikings will play West Hancock on Saturday in the first round of the Class 1A, District 3 tournament, while Forest City will play the winner of the Class 2A, District 3 game between GHV and Emmetsburg.
The Indians take on the winner of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Emmetsburg in the second round of the Class 2A District 3 playoffs at 7 p.m. in Forest City or 4:30 p.m. in Emmetsburg.
