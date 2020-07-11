Baseball: Forest City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As he has been all season long, Forest City sophomore Reese Moore was the star of the show on Wednesday night in the Indians' 15-5 home win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

Moore hit two home runs and a double, finishing with seven RBI and three runs. The homers gave Moore eight for the season, along with a team-high 35 RBI, 22 more than his closest teammate. Of Moore's 23 base hits this season, 17 of them have been for extra bases.

The Indians took the lead in the bottom of the second inning by scoring five runs, and then pushed across four more in the fourth, two in the fifth, and managed another four-spot in the sixth. The Indians offense managed 12 hits and 12 walks for the game.

Forest City finished the regular season at 7-8, and 4-2 in conference play. The Indians will play on July 14 against either Emmetsburg or Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in the second round of the district tournament. With the loss, the Bulldogs record fell to 5-8.

July 7

West Fork 9, Forest City 7: The Forest City baseball team couldn't hang on to a four-run lead and dropped a tight ball game to West Fork. The Warhawks beat the Indians, 9-7.