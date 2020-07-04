Baseball: Charles City

July 3
Charles City 12, Crestwood 2 -- Crestwood 7, Charles City 1: Charles City split a doubleheader with Crestwood on Friday night. In game one, the Comets dominated the Cadets in six innings, 12-2. Game two was a completely different story. The Comets struggled offensively and lost, 7-1.
Junior Kaden Barry led the Comets in both games. He had five total hits between the two games and three RBIs. Charles City is now 7-5 this season.
July 2
The Newman Catholic baseball team took down Charles City on Thursday night by a 10-4 score, as the Knights improved their record to 9-3 on the season, and the Comets fell to 6-4.
Newman Catholic sits a half game behind St. Ansgar in the Top of Iowa East, and will play the Saints on Friday night to determine the conference title.
Charles City has a 5-3 conference mark, good for third place in the Northeast Iowa Conference.
June 30
Charles City 3, Central Springs 2: The Charles City baseball team beat Central Springs by a 3-2 score on Tuesday night, thanks to a three-run fifth inning outburst from the Comets.
The game was not heavy on offense, as the Comets managed just four hits and the Panthers had only two. Tait Arndt led the way for Charles City with a solo homer in the third inning, while junior JJ Ritter collected an RBI with a bases-loaded walk.
Sophomore Chase Berding drove in both of the Panthers' runs for the game.
The win boosted Charles City's record to 6-3, while Central Springs dropped to 4-6.
