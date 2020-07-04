Baseball: Charles City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 3

Charles City 12, Crestwood 2 -- Crestwood 7, Charles City 1: Charles City split a doubleheader with Crestwood on Friday night. In game one, the Comets dominated the Cadets in six innings, 12-2. Game two was a completely different story. The Comets struggled offensively and lost, 7-1.

Junior Kaden Barry led the Comets in both games. He had five total hits between the two games and three RBIs. Charles City is now 7-5 this season.

July 2

The Newman Catholic baseball team took down Charles City on Thursday night by a 10-4 score, as the Knights improved their record to 9-3 on the season, and the Comets fell to 6-4.

Newman Catholic sits a half game behind St. Ansgar in the Top of Iowa East, and will play the Saints on Friday night to determine the conference title.

Charles City has a 5-3 conference mark, good for third place in the Northeast Iowa Conference.

June 30

Charles City 3, Central Springs 2: The Charles City baseball team beat Central Springs by a 3-2 score on Tuesday night, thanks to a three-run fifth inning outburst from the Comets.