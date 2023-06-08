Barletta Pontoon Boats, a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries, announced recently that its popular customer service holiday hotline will extend beyond its typical Memorial Day weekend hours and will now be available all summer to any Barletta owner. The new summer season helpline is the boating industry’s first-ever, manufacturer-resourced hotline.

“The holiday hotlines have been an enormous hit with Barletta owners across the nation,” said Jeff Haradine, president of Barletta Pontoon Boats. “Ensuring our customers have a great experience with our products on and off the water is the foundation for everything we do. I’m proud of our team for continuing to look for innovative ways to improve the customer experience, ensuring they find the freedom and connections with family and friends a Barletta pontoon boat can deliver.”

The summer season helpline will remain open through Sept. 4. Barletta customers can call between the hours of 4:01 p.m. and 9 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) Monday through Friday as well as between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The helpline will be operated by in-house trained Barletta technicians.

Customers can find the helpline phone number on the Barletta website and social media sites Customers calling after hours can also leave a message and a Barletta technician will contact them shortly thereafter. In addition to the summer season helpline, Barletta has several videos and blogs available on their website (www.barlettapontoonboats.com) to help troubleshoot typical issues.

“Going the extra mile is just a part of who we are and what we want to be for our customers who have trusted us to help them create a lifetime of memories and experiences,” added Troy Becktel, vice president of customer experience for Barletta Pontoon Boats. “My team loves to be the ‘backstop’ for our owners and dealers. Our job is to help get our owners on the water and keep them on the water.”

Since being founded in 2017, Barletta Pontoon Boats has focused on innovative products, quality and customer satisfaction that has allowed the company to become one of the fastest-growing pontoon boat manufacturers and a significant presence in the popular pontoon boat market segment.

Barletta Pontoon Boats is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries. The company’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer service guides its work every day. Winnebago Industries’ premium portfolio of brands – Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar, Barletta and Chris-Craft – have each been recognized by industry peers and customers alike for building recreational vehicles and watercraft with unrivaled excellence.