Barb Francis travels north for winter

Now that she has time, Barb Francis has begun writing a new story. The first chapter involved saying goodbye to her hometown.

Since retiring from the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors in 2020, Francis has been on the move, a momentum not so different from her life of service in Osage.

In Mitchell County and across Iowa, it is common for supervisors to lean predominantly male, especially in rural counties – according to Iowa State University, 90 percent in Iowa are men. Story County became the first all-female board in 2019.

Therefore, Francis is a member of an exclusive club. Her friends consider her steadfast and fair, and her calming demeanor was sometimes necessary in the courthouse.

The thing she is most proud of, however, happened long before becoming a supervisor, when she helped to begin Osage’s first community daycare.

“Gary Hemann, Deb Smalley and I put in some long hours to get it up and running,” Francis said.

Her volume of roles is so impressive and varied it is difficult to believe one person could have done it all. She is the definition of public service.