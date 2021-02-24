Barb Francis travels north for winter

Now that she has time, Barb Francis has begun writing a new story. The first chapter involved saying goodbye to her hometown.
Since retiring from the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors in 2020, Francis has been on the move, a momentum not so different from her life of service in Osage.
In Mitchell County and across Iowa, it is common for supervisors to lean predominantly male, especially in rural counties – according to Iowa State University, 90 percent in Iowa are men. Story County became the first all-female board in 2019.
Therefore, Francis is a member of an exclusive club. Her friends consider her steadfast and fair, and her calming demeanor was sometimes necessary in the courthouse.
The thing she is most proud of, however, happened long before becoming a supervisor, when she helped to begin Osage’s first community daycare.
“Gary Hemann, Deb Smalley and I put in some long hours to get it up and running,” Francis said.
Her volume of roles is so impressive and varied it is difficult to believe one person could have done it all. She is the definition of public service.
Francis was activity coordinator at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center. She worked IT for the Osage Public Library. She spent eight years as executive director at the Osage Chamber of Commerce. She helped get Osage's downtown historically registered. She was on the Economic Development Commission.
All this was more than enough preparation to serve as a supervisor.
“I marketed for the whole county, designing shopping brochures, historical guides, recreational opportunities,” Francis said. “Serving on volunteer boards such as for Sacred Heart Church, their school and the Osage Community High School was helpful [as a supervisor].”
In short, the hospital, the library, the chamber, the school, the church, the supervisors board and the EDC all saw Francis spend time under their roofs.
Despite the work, Francis got to experience fringe benefits such as a ride in a tandem-rotor Chinook.
“My most exciting moment during my term was getting to go to boss day at Camp Ripley by invitation of our tech person, National Guardsman Casey Ketelsen,” Francis said. “Three days of watching maneuvers, visiting their camps set up as they would be around the world, and the grand finale, a 100-mile ride in a Chinook helicopter.”
A private chopper may have been useful throughout her career, as she hurried from one job to another.
While not hovering above Camp Ridley, Francis worked. It was not always glamorous. Supervisors deal with mundane issues, which are often the most important. She attempted to save taxpayers money while keeping Mitchell County running.
The problems she is most proud of working to solve include lowering interest rates to save $721,085, refinancing loans for Mitchell County Conservation, decreasing county social services obligation to save $56,929, among many other fiscal responsibilities.
She helped replace bridges, provided tasers and onboard computers to the sheriff’s department, bought a Mack truck and attempted to bring new housing into the county.
“[We] hired a new director of Mitchell County Public Health who is diligently trying to get their department self-sustaining, so the county doesn't have to support them so much,” Francis said of Laura Huisman, who is currently knee deep in dealing with COVID-19.
It would be an understatement to say Francis served her last year during one of Mitchell County’s most trying times. In the beginning of the pandemic, it took all the supervisors’ efforts to keep the courthouse open.
While Francis considers her run successful, she also knows those who came before made her job easier. Much of the infrastructure was in place before Francis took office.
“Our schools and our hospital are in the top 100 in the nation,” she said. “And we have so many amenities, such as a movie theater, museums, parks and campgrounds, fitness centers including a swimming pool, a bowling alley, and even a theater for major productions. The manufacturers all seem to be thriving.
“Our challenge is to make people aware of all we have, so they will move here and fill positions, so in turn, our manufacturers can expand.”
After this exhausting docket of obligations, Francis has allowed herself to breathe a bit. Having sold her home, she moved to Sartell, a small town northwest of Minneapolis. But Osage will always be where her heart is.
“My ties will always be in this community,” Francis said. “I'm keeping in touch with friends and my mother is here, so I’ll be back often.
“We’re already doing some travel and I'd like to experiment with writing. I have a story to tell, as most of us do.”
