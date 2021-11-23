Band gets back together, raises funds for community fundraiser Tammy Lenox

Tammy Lenox has given of herself for the Garner and Britt communities repeatedly. She has fed and provided a sense of normalcy to many throughout the pandemic. Now, community members are returning the favor to the owner/operator of Mat’s Place in Garner for the better part of two decades.

Lenox was diagnosed with diabetes about two years ago and developed a foot infection that caused the loss of toes on her left foot. The infection spread into her leg bone, leading to partial leg amputation surgery and repeated trips to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Blood pockets required attention in the weeks after surgery, but she was back home on Nov. 11. Lenox is receiving intravenous antibiotics for at least four weeks. She is in a wheel chair and hopes to be fit with a prosthetic in 8-10 weeks.

“She can’t work right now,” longtime friend and former Mat’s Place employee Robin Hamrick said. “I fill in when I can now. If she’s short, I’ll do whatever whether it be helping with the bar or waitressing.”

Hamrick started working at the restaurant and bar under previous owners Nick and Marcia Formanek, but hadn’t been employed there for about the last two years.

“Tammy is always willing to help anyone in need,” Hamrick said. “Her generosity is not just local either. She often gets residents together to help people in need with fundraisers.”

Hundreds of Hancock County residents gathered at Mat’s Place on Nov. 20 to show support for Lenox with a benefit fundraiser for her. Local band Amber Wave had not performed since 2014. Longtime friends of Lenox, who is one of their biggest fans, members got the band back together just for her.

“We started it,” lead singer Mark Gjerde said. “It was Jeff (Prohaska) and I who said that we ought to do something for Tammy. It started as a jam session for her. It quickly snowballed into a bake sale, silent auction, live auction, and more.”

“If Mark plays with the band, we knew we needed to have the bake sale and auctions, and dinner,” his wife, Gail Gjerde said. Hamrick, Teresa Wester, Conrae Huinker, and Angie Schilling all helped spearhead the rest in less than a month.

“When they used to have the band together, Tammy was such a good friend of the band,” Hamrick said. “She went to a lot of their concerts and kept in touch with them. They all wanted to get the band together and play for her. It all happened so quickly. We are so very thankful for all the donations received in such a short period of time.”

The band reunion was touted Amber Wave and Friends, because there were so many friends supporting Tammy and some filling in with the band. One such friend was Nick Lemon of Britt, who is a stepson of the Gjerdes. He played guitar during part of the show and was busy setting up microphones and equipment before the concert.

“The original Amber Wave started in 1982,” band member Brad Hiscocks of Britt said. “It’s Amber Wave and Friends. A bunch of friends are here. We’re getting the band back together for the benefit. Tammy was a very, very good friend of the band."

On this night, the reunited band had their lead singer, drummer, multiple guitar players, and many friends. Hiscocks was adjusting the sound equipment.

“Everything went really well,” Hamrick said afterward. “We had such a good turnout. I would guess that at least 400 to 500 people attended. It was packed in there. At one point, it was elbow to elbow.”

All benefit proceeds will go toward Lenox’s medical and related travel costs as well as extra staffing costs at the restaurant. Matt Townsend is running the bar side of the business and Lenox’s son, Dillon, is helping with restaurant cooking. Hamrick said many guests were very generous with their free-will donations for the meal.

“We’re giving back to her and showing her appreciation for all she’s done for the local community,” said Gail Gjerde. “Essential workers have all depended on her and everyone with a need has been able to get whatever they need at the bar during COVID.”

Lenox has donated a lot of free meat and food to community members during the pandemic. When COVID-19 started, she organized Easter baskets for area children, handing out more than 300 when parents drove by with their kids in cars. She provided goodie bags to farmers for sustenance during their busy fall harvest season.

In addition, Lenox has held the Ole Beard Fundraiser in October with proceeds and gift cards going to cancer patients, locally first and beyond as the funds raised permit. She also organized a Santa and Mrs. Claus drive by at Mat’s Place for the kids, so the kids could see them during COVID-19. Even now, her treat bags for the Britt Santa Village are still being delivered.

“She does it just because that’s who she is,” Hamrick said.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

