Ball in the House coming to Osage

Coming up next for the Mitchell County Concert Association is one of the most popular forms of musical performance – a cappella. Ball in the House will visit Osage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 to perform at the Cedar River Complex Krapek Auditorium.

Based in Boston, Mass. and having been in existence for over 20 years, Ball in the House is a highly sought after vocal band that performs over 200 concerts per year, according to the press release. Their special brand of music combines R&B, soul and pop that brings all ages to their shows. They have played theaters, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, and private parties. They have opened for such luminaries as The Beach Boys, The Jonas Brothers, The Temptations, Gladys Knight, and Lionel Richie.

They have traveled the world over, headlining both the 2016 and 2018 China International Chorus Festival. Also, in 2016, they won the Boston Harmony Sweepstakes and were voted APCA Band of the Year and Best of Boston for Outstanding Musical Performers. For six years, Ball in the House were the voices behind all the Cool Whip commercials, and they recently wrote and performed the jingle for Amazon’s Prime Day. They have also appeared on America’s Got Talent, The Today Show, and The Daily Buzz.