Damon Baker saw Sammy Kershaw when he performed at the Surf Ballroom in June of 2010.

“I’m a big fan,” said Baker of the country music artist, whose song, “Queen of My Double-Wide Trailer” is Baker’s favorite among Kershaw’s top songs.

That’s a fitting favorite for a guy who operates a food truck, and in a few weeks, Baker hopes to hear the star’s vocals again, and maybe even feed him a piece of his popular Wild Hog Pizza or The Iowan pizza when his food truck is a vendor at the Pizza Pie Looza festival on Saturday, May 13.

Kershaw, along with fellow old-school country artists Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, make up the Roots & Boots Tour. They will perform in downtown Nevada, Iowa, in an evening concert that is the highlight of the second annual Pizza Pie Looza. It is Nevada’s official celebratory start of the summer season. The concert’s opener will be Chase McDaniel.

“I was really disappointed (not to be able to attend the first event in 2022),” Baker said. He thought the festival, which serves up pizza and pie food items from 1 p.m. until the concert ends around 9:30 p.m., would be the perfect spot for his one-of-a-kind pizza created at The Titanium Lunchbox restaurant and food truck. Not to mention, last year’s concert star was JoDee Messina. “I really like her too,” Baker noted.

This year, he will be at the Nevada festival, serving up those favorites from the food truck that became a reality sooner than expected because of the 2020 pandemic.

Baker and his wife, Karin, and son, Josh, have owned the Britt brick-and-mortar restaurant for 13 years. A food truck had been a dream of theirs for some time in the future. Then COVID-19 hit and “we wanted to see how we could get our food to people without having to worry whether or not they could come into the restaurant,” he said.

Now the food truck has him busy on the road a good deal of the warmer months, while Karin and Josh usually hold down the restaurant in Britt. The food truck gives Baker a chance to offer some different things.

“I like to sometimes offer things you can’t get at the restaurant, like walking tacos, walking cluckers, tenderloins… I like to change up the menu, depending on what we’re doing,” Baker said.

When it comes to having a restaurant in Britt, Baker said the community of 2,000 is so supportive that he couldn’t ask for a better business home.

“We’ve got five or six restaurants in town, and the community has always been very supportive of us. If I go somewhere with the food truck, and we see people who used to live in Britt, they always stop by. You don’t find too many towns of 2,000 people that will support this many restaurants. It’s really awesome.”

On May 13, he’d love to see some locals and/or past locals in Nevada, which is about an-hour-and-half south of Britt. He plans to have Karin along on that day to help.

They want to show off their Wild Hog pizza, with its red sauce, sausage, Canadian bacon and jalapeno bacon on top. Also, The Iowan, with its BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon, onion, corn, spinach, cheese, and sweet potato bits and bacon on top.

“The Iowan sounds a bit strange,” he said, “but I tell you what, once people try it, that’s all they get.”

He also believes the thing that really makes their pizzas the best around is the crust. “We make our own dough, and it’s been the same recipe that was passed down from the former owners to us. The crust – whether thin, thin and crispy or regular (thick but not pan pizza thick) – is what does it,” he said.

It would be a dream come true to serve a piece of The Iowan on that one-of-kind crust to Sammy Kershaw and the other stars. After all, Baker loves singers. He was a deejay on the side for a number of years, until he needed all his time for the food business.

If you’d like to attend Pizza Pie Looza along with the Bakers on May 13, you can find more information about the festival at pizzapielooza.com. The afternoon will be filled with incredible, more locally based singers performing. Their performances are free due to the sponsorship of a Nevada-based business. There will also be plenty of pizza and pie food vendors, along with kids’ activities from 2-6 p.m. Tickets to the evening concert, which begins at 7 p.m. are $40 per person.