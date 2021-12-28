Bailey Dohlman begins work for Mitchell County 4-H

On Bailey Dohlman’s first day of work, it snowed. A normal afternoon for Dec. 28 in Osage, as she began her duties as County Youth Coordinator. Soon she will be coordinating the 4-H and Youth Development program in Mitchell County, helping students become self-sufficient leaders.

Just two weeks ago, the Osage office offered her the job, and it did not take long for her to accept. She was home. It is a position she has been preparing for all her life, whether she was herding cattle, hunting, or snapping photographs.

Dohlman graduated from Riceville Community High School in 2016, where she was a 4-H and FFA member. Afterward, she earned her associates of arts degree from North Iowa Area Community College in environmental science.

Moving on to Iowa State University, Dohlman studied animal ecology interpretation, which is the teaching side of natural resources, and she minored in forestry. She earned her degree from ISU in 2020. In her teaching classes, she learned the importance of keeping an audience by finding the things most important to her students. It was a short turnaround from being a high school student to teaching college.

“You might have to broaden your knowledge in order to teach others,” Dohlman said of what she learned from that experience.

Because of COVID-19, her graduation ceremony consisted of sending a photograph to Ames and then watching her picture go by on a screen. She could have attended a belated ceremony in 2021, but she did not find it necessary to confirm how she had evolved and what she had learned by crossing a stage and shaking hands.

As always, Dohlman maintains a deep appreciation for the environment.

“My interest in that started when I was growing up,” Dohlman said. “We were an outdoor family. Fishing and camping. We’re not that big of a family, but we’re pretty close.”

It was that time spent in the woods that helped her understand the importance of not only maintaining and protecting nature, but caring for other people, as well. For Dohlman, the two are inseparable.

“If you’re not taking care of the world around you and the people around you, you might not have the world around you for that long," she said. "That’s the biggest thing in life.”

Youth

Dohlman's father is also a Riceville native. She is the youngest of her siblings. One of her pastimes is watching her nieces and nephews grow up.

“I want to have a positive impact on the kids, to teach them life skills they’ll be able to take into adulthood,” Dohlman said of her 4-H duties. “Skills like leadership and being self-sufficient. If you’re not self-sufficient once you get to college or go into the workforce, you might not be able to succeed.”

Dohlman believes delivering a variety of programs is important. Not everyone has the same interest.

“That might be cooking, it might be farm animals,” she said of the programs, “and just having a variety of things the kids can come to, and to cover all their interests and help them find something they’re passionate about.”

The past six months, Dohlman has worked an internship in Mason City with Cerro Gordo County Conservation. It was good training for her new position in Osage. She planned programs with youth and with nursing homes, which allowed her to interact with both young and old and to share and exchange knowledge with them.

Dohlman has also completed internships with conservation boards in Buchanan County and Mitchell County, according to a 4-H press release.

“Being able to work with families I grew up with, and their kids, that drove me to apply for this job,” she said. “I drove all over the state applying for jobs. It was exciting to find there was a job like this in Mitchell County.

“Being able to make an impact on kids is important for me.”

In her previous internships, she was able to work extensively with youth, and that was another selling point of making the Osage office her home.

Dohlman is still training in preparation for the position. She is looking forward to working with other offices in the area and partnering with schools and local organizations.

“4-H is a great way for kids to find and explore their interests,” Dohlman said in the 4-H press release. “I was interested in this position because growing up I always enjoyed 4-H and the opportunities it provided. I am very excited to work with the youth in Mitchell County and have a positive impact on them.”

Fair weather

An annual event for Dohlman will be the Mitchell County Fair, which recently won a Blue Ribbon Fair Award from the Board of Directors of the Association of Iowa Fairs. She will organize 4-H clubs and the youth projects they bring with them to the fairgrounds. There will be beef weigh-ins, animal showings and myriad duties in dusty August.

“I’ve always been very interested in agricultures too,” she said. “Growing up, my uncle raised cattle, and I always went up and helped.”

Being a member of 4-H meant a busy county fair for her. One of her lifelong passions is photography, and in school she displayed her work at the Iowa State Fair.

On hikes she still brings a camera to take photographs of the natural world she so admires.

“I want to meet people and find my fit here, and help everyone else find their fit in life,” Dohlman said, referring to not only the fair, but to an average snowy day in the office with her coworkers, one of who includes Darla Olson, ISU Extension and Outreach Executive Director for Mitchell County.

“It’s good to have someone in the position, so we have someone for the 4-H’ers, and to bring energy and excitement to the program,” Olson said. “Someone new with new ideas is always fun.”

Olson appreciates Dohlman’s roots in the 4-H and FFA programs.

“She also brings that conservation experience to the office,” Olson said. “That’s something new we haven’t had in the past, and she'll be able to explore that more in our programming for kids and day camps and things like that. We’re excited to have her joining us.”

From 8 a.m. -- 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, Dohlman can be reached at the ISU Extension and Outreach Mitchell County office located at 315 Main Street in Osage, or via phone at 641-732-5574.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

