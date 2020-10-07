Back in the rankings: St. Ansgar volleyball wins 13-straight

When the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 1A volleyball rankings were released on Sept. 24, a new program was included on that list.

For the first time in years, the St. Ansgar volleyball team was back in the rankings at No. 15. Now, after 13 wins in a row, the Saints sit at No. 11 in the most recent version of the standings.

Some programs don’t take the standings that seriously, as the ranking holds no real weight when it comes to when the whistle blows and the team squares up against its opponent. But don’t tell that to the Saints – who are ecstatic to be recognized.

“We haven’t been in the rankings for probably five or six years, so I think that’s a point of pride for them to get up there and stay up there,” head coach Tyler Johnson said.

The goal for the Saints? Keep moving up.

“I think we’re ranked No. 11 right now and they want to keep moving up in the rankings as much as they possibly can,” Johnson said. “Control what we can control as far as that’s concerned. They know that the one thing that they can control is to try and keep winning.”