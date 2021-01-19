Back and better than ever: St. Ansgar's Hulshizer ready for postseason run

St. Ansgar senior wrestler Sage Hulshizer is in the middle of solid season.
At 25-4, and ranked No. 10 in Class 1A, the 220-pound wrestler has had more ups this year than downs.
But to Hulshizer, the ups don’t matter as much as the downs.
“I can look at all the wins I’ve had,” Hulshizer said, "but I won’t learn nearly as much as the losses that I’ve had.”
The losses have been few and far between. Hulshizer’s only defeats have come in close matches with ranked opponents. All four losses were matches decided by a handful of points, as Hulshizer has yet to be pinned this season.
Although losing to ranked opponents in close matches isn’t the goal, the matches give Hulshizer confidence that he can hang with the best of them.
In the sport of wrestling, confidence is key.
“We’ve been right there with some pretty good kids,” St. Ansgar head coach Barry Kittleson said. “I think all those matches, even the close one’s he’s lost, are benefitting him every week.”
For much of this year, Hulshizer has been slowly gaining his confidence back. After a strong sophomore season that was cut short at the sectional meet, he came into last year’s campaign excited to get rolling. But his breakout junior season just wasn’t meant to be.
In the first match of the year, Hulshizer landed wrong and hurt his shoulder. He tried wrestling for the next few days, but the pain was too much to handle. He had a shoulder impingement, and needed to take some time away.
He took a few weeks off and tried coming back, but still was in pain. Then, he took off the rest of the season in hopes to be ready for the postseason tournaments. But he was a shell of himself, and it showed at the sectional meet.
“I just didn’t perform well,” Hulshizer said. “I couldn’t wrestle the same as I had before.”
After spending much of last winter and spring rehabilitating his shoulder – and with a full season of football behind him – Hulshizer was anxious to finally prove himself on the mat in his final season.
Proving himself is exactly what he’s done.
Quick on his feet for a big guy, and stronger than most of his opponents, his coach says he knew Hulshizer was poised for a big year.
“You never know how things are going to turn out, but I fully expected him to be doing well this year,” Kittleson said. “He has the capability of it, he just had to stay healthy. He’s stayed healthy and had a good attitude, and good things have happened.”
With his senior year winding down and intensity going up, Hulshizer is looking to grow from his low moments. Whether it was missing most of the season last year, falling one game short in the Class A state football semifinals or losing close matches to ranked opponents this year – all the setbacks have prepared him for the final stretch of matches.
With confidence at an all-time high, Hulshizer is ready to make one final run this postseason.
“My goal is that I’m not losing the rest of the year,” Hulshizer said. “I’m going to end up at the top every meet.”
Hulshizer and the St. Ansgar wrestling team will wrestle at the Top of Iowa Conference meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Osage.
