Back and better than ever: St. Ansgar's Hulshizer ready for postseason run

In the first match of the year, Hulshizer landed wrong and hurt his shoulder. He tried wrestling for the next few days, but the pain was too much to handle. He had a shoulder impingement, and needed to take some time away.

He took a few weeks off and tried coming back, but still was in pain. Then, he took off the rest of the season in hopes to be ready for the postseason tournaments. But he was a shell of himself, and it showed at the sectional meet.

“I just didn’t perform well,” Hulshizer said. “I couldn’t wrestle the same as I had before.”

After spending much of last winter and spring rehabilitating his shoulder – and with a full season of football behind him – Hulshizer was anxious to finally prove himself on the mat in his final season.

Proving himself is exactly what he’s done.

Quick on his feet for a big guy, and stronger than most of his opponents, his coach says he knew Hulshizer was poised for a big year.

“You never know how things are going to turn out, but I fully expected him to be doing well this year,” Kittleson said. “He has the capability of it, he just had to stay healthy. He’s stayed healthy and had a good attitude, and good things have happened.”