Axe League throwers to compete at Limestone Brewers

The 2022 Axe League is coming soon to Limestone Brewers.

Limestone Axe Throwing

Axe throwing is set up in the back of Limestone Brewers.

League nights last from 6-10 p.m. on Thursdays. There are eight Thursdays in the league starting on Jan. 20 with one bye week on Feb. 17.

Teams consist of four throwers. For those who want to sign up individually, league organizers will do their best to group players with a team. Anyone 12 and older is welcome to participate. Substitutions are welcome and encouraged. A substitution’s points count toward individual and team totals.

Cost is $80 per individual or $300 per team of four. Payment is required prior to the start of the league on Jan. 20.

Limestone Brewers is located at 518 Main Street in Osage. For more information about the 2022 Axe League, call 715-937-2792.

