Award-winning physician parts ways with MCRHC

Well-known physician and community member Dr. Mark Haganman is no longer at Mitchell County Regional Health Center.

While reports have been circulating that MCRHC CEO Shelley Russell relieved Haganman of duty for voicing concerns with how MCRHC deals with COVID-19 patients, the hospital neither confirmed nor denied this claim.

“It’s a personnel matter, so it’s confidential,” said Elaine Barreca, senior director of Public Relations at MCRHC.

Barreca said the health center is following all COVID-19 protocols.

“We have our screening in place. We have our safety protocols in place here," she said. "We are religious about that. There’s no question about that."

She said at this time, if someone is diagnosed with a very severe, acute case of COVID, and they need hospitalization, the patient would then be transferred to another facility.

Haganman could not be reached for comment.

The Osage medical clinic issued a statement last week concerning the recent change in personnel:

“Effective November 4, 2020, Dr. Mark Haganman is no longer providing care at Mitchell County Regional Health Center (MCRHC).