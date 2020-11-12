Award-winning physician parts ways with MCRHC

Well-known physician and community member Dr. Mark Haganman is no longer at Mitchell County Regional Health Center.
While reports have been circulating that MCRHC CEO Shelley Russell relieved Haganman of duty for voicing concerns with how MCRHC deals with COVID-19 patients, the hospital neither confirmed nor denied this claim.
“It’s a personnel matter, so it’s confidential,” said Elaine Barreca, senior director of Public Relations at MCRHC.
Barreca said the health center is following all COVID-19 protocols.
“We have our screening in place. We have our safety protocols in place here," she said. "We are religious about that. There’s no question about that."
She said at this time, if someone is diagnosed with a very severe, acute case of COVID, and they need hospitalization, the patient would then be transferred to another facility.
Haganman could not be reached for comment.
The Osage medical clinic issued a statement last week concerning the recent change in personnel:
“Effective November 4, 2020, Dr. Mark Haganman is no longer providing care at Mitchell County Regional Health Center (MCRHC).
“We are fortunate to have a long-standing relationship with MercyOne North Iowa to recruit and provide health care professionals for MCRHC. Dr. Haganman has been an important part of this relationship for many years. We appreciate his years of service and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
“We remain committed to providing our patients with access to safe, trusted care and are in the process of notifying patients affected by this transition with options to continue their care of MCRHC.”
In 2015, Haganman was named Physician of the Year by the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians. Part of the conditions of the award were participation in community civic functions, with no plans to retire or relocate in the near future, according to a Globe Gazette article.
At the time, the article stated: "In addition to his office, hospital and emergency room practice, most recently Haganman is leading the physician recruitment strategy efforts for MCRHC.”
He also organized education focused on rural medicine for MCRHC clinical staff, the article stated.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!