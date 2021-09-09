Autumn Artistry to fill Osage

While fall does not officially start until Sept. 22, Osage will celebrate early when Autumn Artistry returns. If the past few years are any indication, it will be a success.

Ten days before the Sept. 18 event, which is marking its 21st year, it had over 100 registrations, and Kati Henry was still taking more. Henry is executive director of the Osage Chamber of Commerce.

Despite COVID-19, registrations have stayed consistent over the past couple of years.

While the epidemic prevented other events of its kind from being held, Autumn Artistry held its ground. Vendors said it was their best year.

“We had ours because it’s primarily outdoors,” Henry said of 2020. The event will continue to follow CDC guidelines. “Obviously if you’re sick, stay home.”

In 2020, the Chamber consulted Public Health as the event was planned. The Chamber sold masks, which they will likely do again this year. They encouraged social distancing and made signs that said, “Four Mums Apart.”