Aschenbrenner family cancer benefit is Oct. 30 at Emmons Lutheran Church

A cancer benefit for the Mike Aschenbrenner family will be held on Oct. 30 at the Emmons Lutheran Church. Mike and his wife, Beth, are residents of Lake Mills and have been employed in Forest City.

A cancer benefit for the Mike Aschenbrenner family will be held on Oct. 30 at the Emmons Lutheran Church, 490 Pearl Street, Emmons, Minnesota.

Mike and his wife, Beth, are residents of Lake Mills and have been employed in Forest City. Mike has been diagnosed with terminal Adenocarcinoma of the colon after being admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain on Sept. 20.

The benefit will include a soup supper from 4-8 p.m., silent auction between 4-7 p.m., and live music provided by Nate and Mindy Sletten.

