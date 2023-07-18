Hancock County supervisors on July 17 discussed unwelcome news that asbestos was confirmed to be found in the northwest tower roof of the county courthouse in Garner during recent construction. It is one of several upgrade projects under way this summer on the courthouse complex, also including a new east side atrium entrance to the courthouse and new HVAC for the courthouse and law enforcement center.

Maintenance Supervisor Jake Schreur and County Engineer Jeremy Purvis provided test results from samples taken a week earlier. Purvis said multiple samples in one portion of the roof did not contain asbestos, but that 15% in another portion did. Schreur said a minimum 10-working delay in the work there would result. Purvis said that is due to a requirement to wait 14 days for Department of Natural Resources notice to remove the asbestos.

“The good news is that it could have been worse,” said Purvis before noting that Site Services of Algona will do the abatement work, but “isn’t able to work it into their schedule until the first or second week of August, so the additional cost is the scaffolding that has to stay up until then.”

The cost estimate for the abatement itself is $9,600, which could have been quite a bit less were the work near the base of the tower, due to the extra trips up and down. At least the same scaffolding that is in place for the Dean Snyder Construction crews can be multi-purposed. Schreur said it is not a large area of asbestos and that it is around the stone face of the structure. He noted there are no viable options, but to safely remove it.

“The good news is it isn’t the whole roof,” said Supervisor Chair Sis Greiman to which the other supervisors agreed. “That would have been just aweful.”

Schreur estimated that waiting for the asbestos removal could set Snyder back at least three weeks, but should not cause major disruption to the overall project. Purvis said there still have been some supply chain issues since the pandemic, but said there should be ample time to finish work before the end of the year.

He said an option going forward would be to pre-test for asbestos prior to future tower/roof repair. However, Purvis also said that there is no non-invasive and non-destructive means of testing for asbestos as it requires drilling and patching, which could leak. Iowa Environmental Services was contacted and collected the samples for asbestos testing.

“Had we known it was asbestos, we could have had people here right away,” Purvis said. “We wouldn’t have had to contact anyone and have such a delay.”

As for budgeting the costs, County Auditor Michelle Eisenman had already been working on proposed amendments to the county’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget, in large part due to all the construction projects. She said $20,000 additional was already being added for anything unexpected that could arise from the northwest tower roof repairs, even before the asbestos confirmation.

Upon Purvis’ recommendation, an additional $20,000 will now be added for tower repairs to cover the asbestos abatement and other related costs. Supervisors set the public hearing for the proposed budget amendments for 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 14.

“It’s just like about everything else,” said Supervisor Rayhons of the construction delay. “Hurry up and wait.”

In other business, supervisors jointly approved an NRCS request on behalf of Todd Gruis for modifications to joint drainage district 86-31-1, laterals 2L and 2L1. The action was taken during a teleconference with Cerro Gordo and Franklin County supervisors. The three supervisor boards also approved a $6,500 agreement with B&W Control Specialists for brush control.