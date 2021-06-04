Arts Fest sheds light on local talent

“My idea of railroads is that the equipment is all worn out and rusty and falling down,” Mackin said. “So I design my structures to look like that.”

Mackin graduated from Osage High School in 1966. In 2012, he moved back. It was when Mackin first returned to Mitchell County that he discovered the existence of the Council, during a performance of Handel’s Messiah in Stacyville.

He saw most of the performers were local. He wanted to be a part of whoever made it possible. A couple of years later, he was the Chair of the organization.

“That’s the thing we’re trying to do,” Mackin said, “get people interested in their own creative abilities.”

Earlier this year, another member of the Council did just that. Lori Stewart collaborated with the public, and the result was a mural of Saint Arnold at Limestone Brewery in Osage. It was a collective work. Mackin wants one in every town in Mitchell County.

After helping to paint the mural, Stewart said, “I think it’s such an important thing to expose everyone to art, including our kids. People hear the word art, and they shy away from it because they think, ‘I’m not educated – I can’t be a part of that,’ or they think they don’t know enough about art. That’s not true.”