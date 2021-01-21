Area wrestlers eager for IWCOA girls state meet

Grimm, who is in only her third season as a competitive wrestler, has an 8-4 record, and will receive a first-round bye at 126 pounds.

Lilly Luft dominating for Charles City

A year ago, Charles City freshman Lilly Luft finished fourth in state at 132 pounds, one of four Comets wrestlers to place in the top six. This year, Luft is positioned for similar success.

Luft, who is the sister of Logan Luft, of “Logan’s Law” fame, is 18-1 this year, and will receive a first round bye in the stacked 126 pound weight class.

“She just wants to go,” Charles City coach Robert Pittman said. “This weekend, she went and did a national tournament, and she did it a little bit for her brother, but she was like ‘I want to wrestle the hardest competition I can, just so I can get ready for state’. That is kind of her attitude.”

Charles City chasing team title