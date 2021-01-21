Area wrestlers eager for IWCOA girls state meet

This weekend, Iowa’s female high school wrestlers will gather at Xtream Arena in Coralville, for the third annual Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) girls state wrestling meet.
The event has grown a lot in the past two years, going from 87 wrestlers the first year, to 376 in 2020. This year, 468 wrestlers are currently scheduled to compete.
Twenty-four wrestlers will represent five area schools, as Osage, Charles City, Clear Lake, St. Ansgar, and West Fork will all send competitors. Here are a few storylines North Iowa wrestling fans should watch out for from the tournament.
Emma Grimm seeking first state title
Osage senior Emma Grimm is hoping to complete the wrestling journey that she began in her sophomore season. Grimm finished sixth at state in 2019 as a member of the Charles City team, and placed second last year with the Green Devils after falling to Sydney Park of Davenport Central in the 126-pound state finals.
“I have the utmost confidence in Emma Grimm,” Osage coach Ryan Fank said. “If she walks in there cool, calm, and collected, and she goes to work and knows what she’s got to do, she’s going to walk away with it.”
Grimm, who is in only her third season as a competitive wrestler, has an 8-4 record, and will receive a first-round bye at 126 pounds.
Lilly Luft dominating for Charles City
A year ago, Charles City freshman Lilly Luft finished fourth in state at 132 pounds, one of four Comets wrestlers to place in the top six. This year, Luft is positioned for similar success.
Luft, who is the sister of Logan Luft, of “Logan’s Law” fame, is 18-1 this year, and will receive a first round bye in the stacked 126 pound weight class.
“She just wants to go,” Charles City coach Robert Pittman said. “This weekend, she went and did a national tournament, and she did it a little bit for her brother, but she was like ‘I want to wrestle the hardest competition I can, just so I can get ready for state’. That is kind of her attitude.”
Charles City chasing team title
The Comets took second in the team standings last year at the IWCOA girls state meet, as host team Waverly-Shell Rock earned the title. This year, the Comets will take nine athletes to the event, as they try to earn redemption with a first-place finish.
For coach Pittman, the tournament is a chance to make a name for both the Comets, and the rest of their Northeast Iowa girls wrestling compatriots, who he says wrestle in a “hard-nosed” way.
“Between us, Osage, Cresco, Waverly, and Decorah, we’ve got some really tough teams and tough ladies,” Pittman said. “We push each other as we wrestle each other. We can show everybody in the state, this is what we’re made of, kind of as a team.”
Area IWCOA girls state participants
CHARLES CITY
Alexis Ver Meer- 113 pounds
Kiki Connell- 120 pounds
Katelyn Miller- 126 pounds
Lilly Luft- 126 pounds
Elizabeth Oleson- 126 pounds
Keely Collins- 132 pounds
Morgan Maloy- 145 pounds
Allie Cross- 152 pounds
Ava Thompson- 285 pounds
OSAGE
Jalynn Goodale- 106 pounds
Zoey Johnson- 120 pounds
Emma Grimm-126 pounds
Katelyn Johnson-126 pounds
Katerina Smith-132 pounds
Sydney Muller- 132 pounds
Ainsley Dodd- 138 pounds
Katelynn Huebsch-145 pounds
ST. ANSGAR
Emma Hall- 106 pounds
Leah Jorgensen-113 pounds
Julia May-120 pounds
WEST FORK
Alicia Fink- 120 pounds
Autumn Stonecypher- 132 pounds
CLEAR LAKE
Chloe Williamson- 120 pounds
Emery Hippen-132 pounds
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.