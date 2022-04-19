Area towns manually activated sirens, once, during April 12 severe storms

A behind-the-scenes emergency was brewing along with strong storms that rolled into southern Hancock County on the night of April 12. It necessitated manual activation of emergency sirens at the base of the siren poles in Britt, Garner, and Crystal Lake.

Three sirens in Garner, two in Britt, and one in Crystal Lake that have been on a different system than the two-tone system of county EMS, which is tested nightly, were being transitioned to that system when the storms arrived. Hancock County emergency response coordinator Andy Buffington called it very bad timing.

“Usually when storms roll in, a dispatcher goes to the back of the room and pushes a button to activate those sirens and it’s no big deal,” said Buffington of the city-owned sirens. “The first Friday every month, the communications center has tested those sirens by remote access. In March, we were informed sirens didn’t activate in every community in Hancock and Winnebago Counties.”

The transition to the two-tone radio system that EMS and fire department pagers use was quickly in the works. It will allow dispatchers to activate sirens from the radio counsel at their work station. But necessary electronic parts didn’t arrive before the storms first entered the Kanawha area to the south of Britt on April 12.

Buffington said the hope is that it will be operable within about a week. Parts vendor RC Systems of Waterloo should be providing the necessary hardware in a few days and “all programming is done on the radio side,” according to Buffington. County 911 surcharge funds will be used to pay for the vital communications upgrade to communities that have been on the other system.

Buffington said that there are control boxes near the pole base of all the sirens. Britt installed new sirens about six years ago. Buffington said that in some instances, manual activation may have required taking a few steps up on a stool or ladder and that is not good in a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning.

Britt successfully activated its sirens manually at 7:13 p.m. In a proactive move and although the worst danger had passed, Britt officials unsuccessfully tried to reactivate the sirens manually a second time at 7:35 p.m.

“I don’t know why they didn’t go the second time,” Buffington said. “Obviously, it was an activation issue with the system that was put in when the City of Garner bought new sirens. I would estimate that was about 10 years ago. It was nerve-racking and a really good lesson for everyone.”

Buffington also urged residents use caution and not rush out their homes or safe shelters immediately after sirens cease. He also said everyone should have a secondary means of monitoring emergency situations such as emergency/weather radios and alerts, television, and radio.

Buffington thanked public works, fire department, and other city officials in the impacted communities, saying they were all extremely proactive in helping to provide warning and keep members of the public safe.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0