Area teams jump in AP football rankings

We're one week into high school football season, and already, area fans have plenty to be excited about. Several North Iowa teams pulled off big wins on Friday night, and shot up in the state polls.

While they are not yet ranked in the top ten, the Mason City football team received three votes in the Class 3A rankings, and after several tough years on the gridiron, that is a promising sign for John Lee's 2020 squad. The Mohawks pulled off a 28-0 win over Marshalltown, and look to keep that momentum going on Friday in their home opener against Fort Dodge.