Area teams jump in AP football rankings

We're one week into high school football season, and already, area fans have plenty to be excited about. Several North Iowa teams pulled off big wins on Friday night, and shot up in the state polls.
While they are not yet ranked in the top ten, the Mason City football team received three votes in the Class 3A rankings, and after several tough years on the gridiron, that is a promising sign for John Lee's 2020 squad. The Mohawks pulled off a 28-0 win over Marshalltown, and look to keep that momentum going on Friday in their home opener against Fort Dodge.
The other teams that are not ranked but received votes are Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Osage, and Newman Catholic.
Below is the AP state football poll. Area teams are in bold, with first-place votes in parentheses.
Class 4A
1. Dowling (4)
2. Valley (2)
3. Ankeny (4)
4. SE Polk
5. Cedar Falls
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
7. Urbandale
8. Iowa City West
9. Waukee
10. Cedar Rapids Washington
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (7)
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
4. Harlan
(tie) Council Bluffs Lewis Central
6. Washington
7. Manchester West Delaware
8. Eldridge North Scott
9. Pella
10. Davenport Assumption
Class 2A
1. Monroe PCM (6)
2. Williamsburg (2)
3. Clear Lake
- Even after losing their quarterback and top two wide receivers to graduation, the Lions have not missed a beat. New QB Carson Toebe passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns on Friday against Aplington-Parkersburg, and ran for two more as the Lions won, 54-21.
4. Inwood West Lyon (2)
5. Solon
(tie) Waukon
7. West Liberty
(tie) Central Lyon-GLR
(tie) Greene County
10. Orange City Unity Christian
Class 1A
1. OABCIG (9)
2. South Central Calhoun
3. Dike-New Hartford
(tie) Van Meter (1)
5. West Branch
6. Underwood
7. Hawarden West Sioux
8. Sigourney-Keota
9. Panora Panorama
10. Mount Ayr
Class A
1. Grundy Center (4)
2. St. Ansgar (4)
- The Saints kicked off their season with a 35-12 victory over Osage, thanks to a 38 carry, 205 yard performance from senior running back Ryan Cole. After making it to the state semifinals last year, the Saints look well-positioned for a return trip to the UNI-Dome.
3. Iowa City Regina (2)
4. Edgewood-Colesburg
5. Calmar South Winn
6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley
7. Moville Woodbury Central
8. Lisbon
9. Lake Mills- The Bulldogs' pursuit of a district title got off to a good start, with a 20-6 victory over Forest City. With the "three-headed monster" of Caleb Bacon, Elijah Wagner, and Casey Hanson leading the way on defense, Lake Mills should be a tough opponent for anybody on their schedule.
10. West Hancock- The Eagles lost a game for the first time in over 600 days, as GHV held Eagles' running back Cole Kelly to 73 yards and just one touchdown. With a young offensive line, the Eagles might have some growing pains on offense, but should be a pretty tough opponent once the offense starts clicking.
Eight-man
1. Don Bosco
2. Audubon
3. Anita CAM
4. Remsen St. Mary's
5. Fremont Mills, Tabor
6. Newell-Fonda
7. Montezuma
8. Easton Valley
9. Springville
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
