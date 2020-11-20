 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area teams included in IGHSAU preseason basketball rankings
0 comments
alert
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Area teams included in IGHSAU preseason basketball rankings

{{featured_button_text}}

Last winter was a fun season for fans of North Iowa girls' basketball. The area had multiple teams make the trip to Des Moines to play in the state tournament.

St. Ansgar vs Montezuma state basketball

St. Ansgar celebrates its 51-46 win over Montezuma in Class 1A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships March 4 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

This season, many of those same teams are looking to make a return to Wells Fargo Arena. Expectations are high within the program, and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union preseason rankings reflects why those expectations are high.

Five area teams are included in the rankings to start the season. Those area teams are in bold.

Class 1A

1. Newell-Fonda

2. Algona, Bishop Garrigan

3. St. Ansgar

4. Kingsley-Pierson

5. MMCRU

6. Springville

7. Exira-EHK

8. Montezuma

9. Lynnville-Sully

10. Turkey Valley

11. Collins-Maxwell

12. Council Bluffs, St. Albert

13. Logan-Magnolia

14. Burlington, Notre Dame

15. Stanton

Class 2A

1. West Branch

2. Maquoketa Valley

3. Denver

4. South Central Calhoun

5. North Linn

6. AHSTW

7. West Monona

8. Nodaway Valley

9. West Hancock

10. IKM-Manning

11. Grundy Center

12. Emmetsburg

13. Cascade

14. Dike-New Hartford

15. Mount Ayr

Class 3A

1. Des Moines Christian

2. West Liberty

3. Cherokee

4. Center Point-Urbana

5. Clear Lake

6. Panorama

7. Unity Christian

8. Davenport Assumption

9. Roland-Story

10. Creston

11. West Lyon

12. Osage

13. Bishop Heelan

14. Hampton-Dumont-CAL

15. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Class 4A

1. Glenwood

2. Gilbert

3. Ballard

4. Waverly-Shell Rock

5. Central DeWitt

6. North Scott

7. Xavier

8. Bondurant-Farrar

9. Denison-Schleswig

10. Grinnell

11. Harlan

12. Dallas Center-Grimes

13. Winterset

14. Clear Creek-Amana

15. Keokuk 

Class 5A

1. Waterloo West

2. Southeast Polk

3. Johnston

4. Waukee

5. Iowa City West

6. Cedar Falls

7. Ankeny Centennial

8. Iowa City High

9. Davenport North

10. Des Moines Roosevelt

11. Ames

12. Muscatine

13. Indianola

14. Dowling Catholic

15. West Des Moines Valley

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News