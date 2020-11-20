Area teams included in IGHSAU preseason basketball rankings

Last winter was a fun season for fans of North Iowa girls' basketball. The area had multiple teams make the trip to Des Moines to play in the state tournament.

This season, many of those same teams are looking to make a return to Wells Fargo Arena. Expectations are high within the program, and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union preseason rankings reflects why those expectations are high.

Five area teams are included in the rankings to start the season. Those area teams are in bold.

Class 1A

1. Newell-Fonda

2. Algona, Bishop Garrigan

3. St. Ansgar

4. Kingsley-Pierson

5. MMCRU

6. Springville

7. Exira-EHK

8. Montezuma

9. Lynnville-Sully

10. Turkey Valley

11. Collins-Maxwell

12. Council Bluffs, St. Albert

13. Logan-Magnolia

14. Burlington, Notre Dame