Area teams included in IGHSAU preseason basketball rankings

Last winter was a fun season for fans of North Iowa girls' basketball. The area had multiple teams make the trip to Des Moines to play in the state tournament.
This season, many of those same teams are looking to make a return to Wells Fargo Arena. Expectations are high within the program, and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union preseason rankings reflects why those expectations are high.
Five area teams are included in the rankings to start the season. Those area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. Newell-Fonda
2. Algona, Bishop Garrigan
3. St. Ansgar
4. Kingsley-Pierson
5. MMCRU
6. Springville
7. Exira-EHK
8. Montezuma
9. Lynnville-Sully
10. Turkey Valley
11. Collins-Maxwell
12. Council Bluffs, St. Albert
13. Logan-Magnolia
14. Burlington, Notre Dame
15. Stanton
Class 2A
1. West Branch
2. Maquoketa Valley
3. Denver
4. South Central Calhoun
5. North Linn
6. AHSTW
7. West Monona
8. Nodaway Valley
9. West Hancock
10. IKM-Manning
11. Grundy Center
12. Emmetsburg
13. Cascade
14. Dike-New Hartford
15. Mount Ayr
Class 3A
1. Des Moines Christian
2. West Liberty
3. Cherokee
4. Center Point-Urbana
5. Clear Lake
6. Panorama
7. Unity Christian
8. Davenport Assumption
9. Roland-Story
10. Creston
11. West Lyon
12. Osage
13. Bishop Heelan
14. Hampton-Dumont-CAL
15. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Class 4A
1. Glenwood
2. Gilbert
3. Ballard
4. Waverly-Shell Rock
5. Central DeWitt
6. North Scott
7. Xavier
8. Bondurant-Farrar
9. Denison-Schleswig
10. Grinnell
11. Harlan
12. Dallas Center-Grimes
13. Winterset
14. Clear Creek-Amana
15. Keokuk
Class 5A
1. Waterloo West
2. Southeast Polk
3. Johnston
4. Waukee
5. Iowa City West
6. Cedar Falls
7. Ankeny Centennial
8. Iowa City High
9. Davenport North
10. Des Moines Roosevelt
11. Ames
12. Muscatine
13. Indianola
14. Dowling Catholic
15. West Des Moines Valley
