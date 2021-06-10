Area students receive University of Iowa degrees after 2021 spring semester

The following students are among University of Iowa graduates from Winnebago and Hancock Counties:

Kaitlyn Bruns of Fertile, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Area of study: Nursing-RN.

Allyson Knopf of Hanlontown, Graduate College, Master of Science in Nursing: Area of study: Nursing.

Scott Magnuson of Hanlontown, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts: Area of study: Music.

Jason Mielke of Forest City, Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Area of study: Finance.

Juliann Sanasinh of Forest City, College of Public Health, Bachelor of Arts, Area of study: Public Health.

Luke Schiller of Fertile, Carver College of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine, Area of study: Medicine.

Sevanah Thomas of Fertile, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Area of study: Communication Studies.

Benjamin Eisenman of Britt, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Area of study: Enterprise Leadership.

Chase Eisenman of Britt, Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Area of study: Finance.