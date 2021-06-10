 Skip to main content
Area students receive University of Iowa degrees after 2021 spring semester
The following students are among University of Iowa graduates from Winnebago and Hancock Counties:

Kaitlyn Bruns of Fertile, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Area of study:  Nursing-RN.

Allyson Knopf of Hanlontown, Graduate College, Master of Science in Nursing: Area of study:  Nursing.

Scott Magnuson of Hanlontown, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts: Area of study: Music.

Jason Mielke of Forest City, Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Area of study:  Finance.

Juliann Sanasinh of Forest City, College of Public Health, Bachelor of Arts, Area of study:  Public Health.

Luke Schiller of Fertile, Carver College of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine, Area of study:  Medicine.

Sevanah Thomas of Fertile, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Area of study:  Communication Studies.

Benjamin Eisenman of Britt, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Area of study:  Enterprise Leadership.

Chase Eisenman of Britt, Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Area of study:  Finance.

Ryley Kozisek of Garner, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Area of study:  Sport and Recreation Management.

Ty Marth of Garner, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Area of study:  Sport and Recreation Management.

