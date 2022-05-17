Area students receive NIACC 2022 graduation honors, scholarships on May 6

Numerous natives of Winnebago and Hancock Counties received 2022 graduation honors from North Iowa Area Community College on May 6.

Conner Thompson of Forest City was named to the NIACC Hall of Fame for earning all A's at NIACC.

Chloe Anderson of Fertile, Alyssa Blankenship and Dylan Piper of Garner, Madison Holtan of Lake Mills, Katey Tegtmeyer of Britt, Lydia Thompson of Forest City, KC Weiland of Klemme were honored as Phi Theta Kappa graduates.

Madison Holtan of Lake Mills received a Robert H. and Mary Isensee Scholarship.

