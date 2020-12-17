 Skip to main content
Area students named to Wartburg Dean's List
Wartburg College has recognized several area students who were named to the 2020 Fall Term Dean's List. Those earning this honor include Hannah Anderson, Brea Dillavou and Cora Holland of Forest City as well as Hannah Bruns of Hanlontown.

The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Wartburg is a four-year liberal arts college located in Grinnell, Iowa.

