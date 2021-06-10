 Skip to main content
Area students make Waldorf University dean's list for spring semester
Waldorf University has announced students that have achieved the dean’s list for the spring 2020-21 semester.

To achieve the dean’s list, students must be full-time, attain a grade point average of 3.50 or better, and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits.

Area students making the Waldorf dean's list:

Buffalo Center - Benjamin Hassebroek, Amanda Jamison, and Mackenzy Jensvold; Forest City - Tyler Clouse, Nicholas Farkas, Lydia Knudtson, Makayla Vogt, Diana Dzasezeva, Dawson Frett, Antonio Lopes, Elizabeth Nelson, Rachel Searcy, Abbie Tapp, Madison Abbott, Emma Hovenga, and Audrey Skjeie; Garner - Jack VanDusseldorp; Joice - Kristine Kingland; Lake Mills - Jade Gasteiger, Brittany-Ann Kirschbaum, and Bennett Eaton; Leland - Faith Sorenson; Thompson - Aaron Mathahs.

Waldorf University logo
