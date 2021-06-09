 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area students make University of Iowa 2021 spring semester dean's list
0 comments

Area students make University of Iowa 2021 spring semester dean's list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Winnebago and Hancock County natives are among students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester. The dean's list includes:

Hailee Ausenhus of Hanlontown, College of Engineering, majoring in Industrial Engineering; Brettin Linder of Forest City, College of Liberal Arts and Science, majoring in Ancient Civilization; Scott Magnuson of Hanlontown, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in Political Science; Stephanie Nettleton of Joice, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in Psychology; Jacob Olson of Joice, Tippie College of Business, majoring in Management; Jasmine Sanasinh of Forest City, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in Global Health Studies; Juliann Sanasinh of Forest City, College of Public Health, majoring in Public Health; Sevanah Thomas of Fertile, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in Communication Studies; Cassidy Goodlund of Garner, Tippie College of Business, majoring in Business Direct Admission; Jon Loeschen of Garner, College of Nursing, majoring in Nursing; Maria Mata-Zamago of Crystal Lake, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in Social Work; Katherine Powers of Garner, College of Nursing, majoring in Nursing; Lucas Rayhons of Garner, College of Education, majoring Elementary Education; Justin Reding of Garner, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in Enterprise Leadership; Tori Sloan of Garner, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in Sociology; Josef Smith of Britt, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in Health and Human Physiology; Sevanah Thomas of Fertile, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in Communication Studies.

University of Iowa
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News