Area students graduated from North Iowa Community College on May 6

Many students from Winnebago and Hancock Counties graduated from North Iowa Area Community College on May 6.
Area NIACC graduates included:
Britt - Justin Ausborn, Chris Axelsen, Alma Castor Padilla, Satchel Cederwall, Haley Halverson, Blake Hinton, Alissa Kirsch,Chloe Lamoreux,Chloe Nedved, and Katey Tegtmeyer.
Buffalo Center - Brandy Albrecht, Jacob Engeseth, Connor Alex Fisher, Twila Leonard, Eber Lopez, Britney Mitthun, Brenna Paulson, and Sadie Zittritsch.
Forest City - Michelle Atinen, Justin Brock, Jessica Callow, Jane Carpio, Joshua Chase, Colby Droessler, Carlo Fuentes, Amy Gauger, Dillon Gerdes, Blake Groves, William Heidemann, Jocelyn Johnson, Mallory Keech, Kennedy Klein, Logan Lappe, Carena Lechuga, Tianna Murray, Matthew Odden, Anthony Peck, Dustin Snider, Jayden Springer, Angel Thompson, Conner Thompson, Lydia Thompson, Kaleb Umbaugh, Dylan West, Shad Wooge, and Haley Zieman.
People are also reading…
Garner - Nicholas Billings, Alyssa Blankenship,Paige Brinkman, Rachel Carolus, Audrey Carrison, Elexis Carrison, Zachary Eichmann, Faith Fenton, Brianna Gamerdinger, Tarron Glidden, Avery Lackore, Camden Lau, Blake Lynch, Crystal Marciniak, Alejandro Perez, Dylan Piper, Deanna Smith, Lillian Thompson, Samuel Turner, Maxwell Tusha, Benjamin Waddingham, Courtney Weiskamp, and Victoria Westcott.
Goodell - Jason Wolters.
Kanawha - Ashley Brooks, Brooklyn Buren, Stephanie Melohn, Hector Nino, and Tanner Thompson.
Klemme - Courtney Perry and KC Weiland.
Lake Mills - Isaac Bergo, Abbey Bray, Andrew Fjelstad, Jessa Gasteiger, Lindsey Hershey, Thea Hoffman, Madison Holtan, Maria Ibarra-Gonzalez, Michelle Jones, Kristine Kelso, Teah Kesler, Ryan Knudtson, Chance Levine, Madison Levine, Sydnee Lindeman, Anastasia Marr, Kaylea Mary, and Sarah Peterson.
Leland - Mariah Romualdo.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.