Area students Eekhoff, Harle receive MaxYield Cooperative Ag Scholarships

Marissa Eekhoff, a freshman at Iowa State University, and Cheyenne Harle, an ISU junior, are two of six recipients this year of MaxYield Cooperative $1,000 Ag Scholarships.

Eekhoff is the daughter of Ryan and Lori Eekhoff of Britt. She is a graduate of West Hancock High School and currently studies animal science at ISU. This is her second time receiving the scholarship.

Harle is the daughter of Brian and Michelle Harle of Kanawha. She is a graduate of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School, who currently studies agricultural business and international agriculture at ISU.

According to a release, MaxYield Cooperative annually makes scholarships available to graduating high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in agriculture. Students completed applications forms answering questions about their career goals and why cooperatives are important to agriculture.

Students also submitted essays titled "Why I selected agriculture as my career." Recipients must be dependents of MaxYield Cooperative clients or clients themselves and can receive the scholarship up to two times during their education.

MaxYield Cooperative is a local farmer-owned cooperative serving members and clients in Iowa and southern Minnesota. Founded in 1915, MaxYield Cooperative is headquartered in West Bend.

