Area Roundup: West Fork girls fall to AGWSR

The West Fork girls basketball team lost its first game of the season on Thursday night, when the Warhawks fell to AGWSR, 44-35.
The Cougars got out to a slim lead in the first quarter, 7-5, and then scored 15 points in the second to take a 22-11 lead. In the second half, the Warhawks managed to outscore AGWSR, 24-22, but couldn't close the gap, as the team fell to 4-1 on the season.
Sophomore Emma Martinek led the Warhawks with 12 points and five rebounds on the night, while junior Maddie Hubka had five steals.
The Warhawks will play on Friday, at St. Ansgar.
Girls Basketball
Riceville 41, Crestwood 32
The Riceville girls basketball team earned its fifth win of the season with a 41-32 victory over Crestwood.
After falling behind at halftime, 22-16, the Wildcats roared back with 25 points in the second half, while the defense allowed the Cadets to score jjust 10.
Sophomore Britain Ferrie scored a team-high 11 points for the Cadets, while also grabbing 12 rebounds.
No stats were available for Riceville, while improved to 5-1 on the year. Crestwood fell to 0-6.
The Wildcats will play at North Tama on Friday.
Wrestling
Marshalltown 39, Mason City 27
The Mason City wrestling team fell to Marshalltown on Thursday, 39-27, as the Bobcats finished with five victories by fall over the Mohawks.
Mason City finished with six victories on the night including five straight from 126 to 152 pounds. Senior Gabe Rolon beat Saul Pantoja by a 6-3 decision, and 132 pounder Jace Rhodes beat Luke Hageman by an 18-5 major decision. At 138, Cooper Wiemann won by Technical Fall over Thomas Whitehead, while at 145 pounds, Mason City's Jack Siglin took down Cesar Macias, 8-1. Seth Ihlenfeldt then finished off the Mohawks' run with a win by fall at 1:09 over Marshalltown's Ethan Olsen.
106 pound Kale DiMarco had the other Mason City win, beating Carson Weatherly by fall at 0:28. But Marshalltown's five pins and one forfeit victory clinched the victory for the Bobcats.
Mason City will wrestle on Saturday, at the Don Miller Invitational in Fort Dodge.
Clear Lake
The Clear Lake wrestling team dropped a pair of matches on Thursday night in a triangular meet at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. The Lions lost to the Cowboys, 68-19, and also lost to Webster City, 60-18.
Clear Lake had a pair of wins against CGD, as Tyler Lefever beat Rogo Bobadilla by an 8-1 decision, and Sam Nelson beat Jackson Beisel by fall at 1:32, to score six points.
Against Webster City, the Lions had a bit more luck, with wins by fall from 138 pound Caden Jones, 145 pound Hunter Reick, and 285-pounder Dylan Evanson.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Quad
Four North Iowa teams competed on Thursday at the GHV Quad, as Rockford, Belmond-Klemme, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, and North Butler all took to the mat.
Rockford finished 0-3 on the night, losing to Belmond-Klemme, 36-15, GHV 48-18, and North Butler, 66-6.
GHV finished 2-1 on the night, with a 43-24 win over the Broncos, and a 48-18 victory against Rockford. The only blemish on the night for the Cardinals was a 60-24 loss to North Butler.
The Bearcats finished the night with a perfect 3-0 record, winning by scores of 51-18, 60-24, and 66-6.
The Broncos went 1-2.
Charles City
The Charles City wrestling team went 1-1 on a varsity triangular at New Hampton on Thursday night. The Comets fell to New Hampton 51-18, and beat Oelwein, 48-21.
In the victory, Charles City wound up with six victories by fall, one each from Routh Jaeger, Colton Crooks, Ethan Peterson, Chase Crooks, Jordan Young, and Nathan Lopez.
The Comets are scheduled to wrestle again on Saturday, at Independence.
Swimming
Mason City
The Mason City swimming team finished second overall at the Decorah Quad Invitational on Thursday night. Decorah came out on top with an overall score of 194, compared to Mason City's 137.
Vinton-Shellsburg and Waterloo West took third and fourth, with scores of 120 and 65.
Mohawks swimmers Trevor Torkelson and Sawyer Berg swam to victories in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, respectively, with times of 23.19, and 54.48.
Senior Ryan Korthals took second for the Mohawks in the 500 freestyle, with a final time of 5:33.51. In the 100 yard breaststroke, Mason City sophomore Daniel Schwarz finished runner-up at 1:12.52.
"Most of the Mohawk swimmers were shuffled into events they usually don’t race to gain versatility, and threw some impressive time at the scoreboard," Mason City head coach Steve Hugo said.
Mason City will host a home meet against Ames on Saturday at 10 a.m..
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
