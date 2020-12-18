Area Roundup: West Fork girls fall to AGWSR

The West Fork girls basketball team lost its first game of the season on Thursday night, when the Warhawks fell to AGWSR, 44-35.

The Cougars got out to a slim lead in the first quarter, 7-5, and then scored 15 points in the second to take a 22-11 lead. In the second half, the Warhawks managed to outscore AGWSR, 24-22, but couldn't close the gap, as the team fell to 4-1 on the season.

Sophomore Emma Martinek led the Warhawks with 12 points and five rebounds on the night, while junior Maddie Hubka had five steals.

The Warhawks will play on Friday, at St. Ansgar.

Girls Basketball

Riceville 41, Crestwood 32

The Riceville girls basketball team earned its fifth win of the season with a 41-32 victory over Crestwood.

After falling behind at halftime, 22-16, the Wildcats roared back with 25 points in the second half, while the defense allowed the Cadets to score jjust 10.

Sophomore Britain Ferrie scored a team-high 11 points for the Cadets, while also grabbing 12 rebounds.

No stats were available for Riceville, while improved to 5-1 on the year. Crestwood fell to 0-6.