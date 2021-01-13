Area roundup: Toebe leads Clear Lake boys basketball to win over Charles City

"I felt we played so hard tonight and brought a lot of energy," Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. "Ankeny is a top notch program and the boys put themselves in a position to win both times we've played them. This was our best game at taking care of the ball with only 4 turnovers, but unfortunately we just couldn't keep their bigs off the boards as they outpaced us 22-48 rebounds."

Junior Corey Miner had a strong performance again, posting 28 points and five rebounds to lead the Mohawks. Junior Isaiah Washington also had 13 points. The Mohawks are now 4-8 this year.

Central Springs 49, St. Ansgar 44: In a back-and-forth battle, the Central Springs boys basketball team earned a 49-44 Top of Iowa East win over St. Ansgar at home on Tuesday night.

The Panthers trailed by six points after one quarter of play, but were able to outscore the Saints, 15-6, in the second quarter to take a 3-point lead into halftime.

The Saints cut the lead to only a point after the third quarter, but the Panthers were able fend off the visitors in the final eight minutes to earn a five-point win.