Area roundup: Toebe leads Clear Lake boys basketball to win over Charles City

Tuesday night in Charles City was Clear Lake junior Carson Toebe's night.
The 6-foot-3 guard scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Lions, boosting Clear Lake over Charles City, 63-51, in non-conference action.
Clear Lake took a 17-13 lead after one quarter of play and extended its lead to 14 points at the half. The Lions were able to comfortably maintain a double-digit lead in the second half to score the win over the Comets.
Outside of Toebe, senior Andrew Formanek also posted a double-double for the Lions with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Junior Ian Collins led the Comets with 12 points and nine rebounds, while senior JJ Ritter had 10 points.
The Lions are now 10-1 on the year, while the Comets dropped to 3-7.
Boys basketball
Ankeny 71, Mason City 61: After putting together two wins in a row, the Mason City boys basketball team couldn't keep up with Ankeny on Tuesday night at Ankeny. The Hawks beat the Mohawks, 71-61, in CIML-Iowa action.
The two teams traded blows for much of the first half, before Ankeny took a three-point lead heading into halftime. The Hawks outscored the Mohawks by 4 points in the third quarter and by 3 points in the fourth quarter to take home a 10-point win.
"I felt we played so hard tonight and brought a lot of energy," Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. "Ankeny is a top notch program and the boys put themselves in a position to win both times we've played them. This was our best game at taking care of the ball with only 4 turnovers, but unfortunately we just couldn't keep their bigs off the boards as they outpaced us 22-48 rebounds."
Junior Corey Miner had a strong performance again, posting 28 points and five rebounds to lead the Mohawks. Junior Isaiah Washington also had 13 points. The Mohawks are now 4-8 this year.
Central Springs 49, St. Ansgar 44: In a back-and-forth battle, the Central Springs boys basketball team earned a 49-44 Top of Iowa East win over St. Ansgar at home on Tuesday night.
The Panthers trailed by six points after one quarter of play, but were able to outscore the Saints, 15-6, in the second quarter to take a 3-point lead into halftime.
The Saints cut the lead to only a point after the third quarter, but the Panthers were able fend off the visitors in the final eight minutes to earn a five-point win.
Junior Angel Jose led the Panthers with 26 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore Jacob Prymer had 9 points and junior Drew Kelley had 10 boards. There were no additional stats available for St. Ansgar.
Central Springs is now 2-8, while the Saints dropped to 1-10.
Riceville 61, Clarksville 47: The Riceville boys basketball team earned a 61-47 Iowa Star North Conference victory over Clarksville on Tuesday night in Riceville.
The Wildcats took a 10-point lead into halftime and never looked back. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for either team. Riceville improved to 4-9 with the win.
Forest City 69, Eagle Grove 40: After dropping two games at the end of last week, the Forest City boys basketball team rebounded with a 69-40 win over Eagle Grove on Tuesday night in Forest City.
The Indians looked dominant from the tip, jumping out to a 25-10 lead after one quarter of play. Forest City scored 48 points in the first half alone to put the game out of reach for the Eagles in the second half.
Junior Carter Bruckhoff scored 25 points, while senior Noah Miller had 15 points and four assists for the Indians. Forest City improved to 6-6 with the win.
Lake Mills 70, West Hancock 48: The Class 1A No. 2 Lake Mills boys basketball team beat up on West Hancock, 70-48, in Top of Iowa West action in Britt.
The Bulldogs took a 12-point lead after one quarter of play, then extended the lead to 24 points at halftime. The Eagles played better in the second half, but couldn't dig themselves out of the hole.
Senior Caleb Bacon had a career night with 14 points and 21 rebounds. Junior Wyatt Helming led the Bulldogs in scoring with 21 points. Sophomore Rylan Barnes led the Eagles with 18 points on the night.
The win kept Lake Mills undefeated at 11-0, while the Eagles dropped to 4-7 on the year.
Iowa Falls-Alden 68, West Fork 41: The West Fork boys basketball team struggled to get things going against Iowa Falls-Alden on Tuesday night in Sheffield. The Cadets beat the Warhawks, 68-41, in non-conference play.
The Cadets jumped out to an 8-point lead after the first quarter of play and continued to extend it throughout the game. West Fork shot just 9.5% from behind the arc and 29.7% from the field.
Senior Joe Ingham led the Warhawks with 18 points and 7 rebounds. West Fork is now 5-2 on the season.
Girls basketball
Ankeny 55, Mason City 40: The Mason City girls basketball team played Ankeny on Tuesday night, but couldn't stay with the Hawks. Ankeny beat Mason City, 55-40.
"We got off to a very slow start defensively, leaving their best shooters too many times and not playing with the energy that is needed to compete in the CIML," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We played much better defense in the second half but the deficit was too big to overcome."
Junior Jada Williams scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss for Mason City. Freshman Reggi Spotts also had a nice night with seven points, three steals and three assists. The Mohawks are now 2-9.
Osage 64, Newman Catholic 26: After a close first quarter of action, the Osage girls basketball team ran away with the game against Newman Catholic. The Green Devils beat the Knights, 64-26, on Tuesday night in Mason City.
The two teams battled for much of the first half. After one quarter of play, the Class 3A No. 6 Green Devils only led by a point, and at half, led by nine points.
But Osage outscored Newman Catholic, 31-7, in the third quarter alone to put the game out of reach and earn a Top of Iowa East victory.
Senior Danielle Johnson had a 17 points, seven rebound effort for Osage. Senior Ellie Bobinet and junior Kaebre Sullivan both had 12 points. For the Knights, senior Kealan Curley posted 10 points and six rebounds.
Osage improved to 9-1 with the win, while Newman Catholic dropped to 5-5.
St. Ansgar 63, Central Springs 20: The Class 1A No. 3 St. Ansgar girls basketball team had no trouble on the road at Central Springs on Tuesday night. The Saints beat the Panthers, 63-20, to earn a Top of Iowa East win.
The Saints jumped out to a 27-5 lead after one quarter of play, and only allowed 8 total points in the first half of action. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for either team.
The Saints are now a perfect 10-0 on the year, while the Panthers fell to 1-9.
West Hancock 82, Lake Mills 25: The Class 2A No. 6 West Hancock girls basketball team had no trouble with Lake Mills on Tuesday night in Britt. The Eagles beat the Bulldogs, 82-25, to earn a Top of Iowa West win.
The Eagles outscored the Bulldogs in every individual quarter and held an 18-rebound advantage on the boards.
Senior Rachel Leerar had 29 points and six rebounds, while junior Kennedy Kelly had 18 points for the Eagles. Sophomore Ella Stene led the Bulldogs with six points and nine rebounds.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 10-1, while the Bulldogs fell to 2-10 with the loss.
Northwood-Kensett 33, North Butler 32: In a low-scoring close matchup, it was the Northwood-Kensett girls basketball team that came out with a 33-32 victory over North Butler on Tuesday night.
The Vikings struggled to get things going in the opening quarter, posting just two points in the first eight minutes. But they rolled back and took a 15-11 lead at the half.
Northwood-Kensett hung on to secure the victory after the Bearcats made a late comeback push that fell short. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound. The Vikings are now 2-7 on the year.
Wrestling
Forest City wrestling
The Forest City wrestling team earned a pair of wins on Tuesday night at the Belmond-Klemme Triangular, as the Indians took down the Broncos, 51-18, and beat South Hamilton, 42-26.
The Indians had seven wrestlers score wins against Belmond-Klemme, including Brock Moore (132), Nate Doden (138), Kaleb Umbaugh (145), Hayden Hoffmeyer, Cadin Fleener (160), Trevor Siddell (182), Christian Anderson (195), Reese Moore (220), and Kellen Moore (126).
Against South Hamilton, the Indians had five pins, which came from Doden, Umbaugh, Hoffmeyer, Fleener, and Reese Moore.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL wrestling
The Hampton-Dumont-CAL wrestling team swept the Clarksville triangular on Tuesday night, as the Bulldogs walked away with a 42-27 win over North Butler, and a 59-17 win over Nevada.
The Bulldogs winners against North Butler were Jayson Stevens (106), Tomas Cavazos (126), Jakyb Kapp (132), Gage Plagge (138), Carter Hobson (145), Cael Burmester (152), and Carl Barkema (160).
Against Nevada, Stevens, Jack Showalter (120), Kapp, Plagge, Burmester, Barkema, Braden Hansen (170), Bryan Flores (182), and Zach DeVries (195), all earned wins.
