Area roundup: Taylor leads Newman Catholic boys basketball over Northwood-Kensett

Since the start of the new year, the Newman Catholic boys basketball team has been perfect.
The Knights stayed undefeated in 2021 with a dominant 72-28 victory over Northwood-Kensett in Mason City on Monday night.
Sophomore Doug Taylor was a driving force behind the victory, scoring 27 points and grabbing five rebounds.
Newman Catholic jumped out to a 21-10 lead after one quarter of play, and held the Vikings to just three points in the second quarter. The Knights held a 25-point lead at the half and never looked back.
Outside of Taylor, junior James Jennings posted 16 points, while sophomore Max Burt had 11 assists and seven rebounds. For the Vikings, senior Kael Julseth had 11 points.
The Knights are now 8-2 on the year and play against Nashua-Plainfield at home on Tuesday night. The Vikings dropped to 3-6 with the loss and play West Fork at home on Tuesday night.
Girls basketball
Newman Catholic 47, Northwood-Kensett 20: The Newman Catholic girls basketball team jumped out to a massive lead in the first half and never looked back, beating Northwood-Kensett, 47-20, on Tuesday night in Mason City.
The Knights only allowed the Vikings to score two points in both the first and second quarter. At half, Newman Catholic held a 31-4 lead.
Senior Kealan Curley had 12 points, while junior Elyse Ball had 10 points. There were no additional stats available for the Vikings.
The win moved Newman Catholic to 6-5 on the year, while the loss dropped Northwood-Kensett to 2-8. The Knights will play Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday night in Mason City, while the Vikings will play at home against West Fork on Tuesday night.
St. Ansgar 60, Charles City 24: The Class 1A No. 3 St. Ansgar girls basketball team had no problem dealing with Charles City on Tuesday night. The Saints beat the Comets, 60-24, in non-conference action in St. Ansgar.
The Saints didn't let the Comets score double-digit points in any of the four quarters and held a comfortable lead throughout the contest.
Senior Hali Anderson and junior Adrianna Kruse both had 12 points in the win, while sophomore Madison Hillman finished with 11 points. There were no additional stats available for Charles City.
The Saints are now 12-0 and take on Osage in St. Ansgar on Tuesday night. With the loss, the Comets are now 2-10 and will play at Oelwein on Friday night.
Central Springs 44, North Iowa 21: The Central Springs girls basketball team improved to 2-9 on the season with a 44-21 victory over North Iowa on Monday night. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound.
The Panthers play at home against North Butler on Tuesday night.
Boys basketball
West Fork 67, North Butler 30: The West Fork boys basketball team had no problem dealing with North Butler on the road on Monday night. The Warhawks beat the Bearcats, 67-30, to improve to 7-2 on the year.
The Warhawks took a five-point lead after the first quarter and extended it to an 18-point lead at the half. West Fork continued to extend the lead throughout the next 16 minutes to earn the victory.
Senior Kayden Ames finished with 25 points and four assists, while fellow seniors Ren Heimer and Joe Ingham both scored 10 points each. The Warhawks travel to play Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night.
Forest City 63, Belmond-Klemme 40: The Forest City boys basketball team handled Belmond-Klemme on the road on Tuesday night. The Indians beat the Broncos, 63-40, in Top of Iowa West action.
The Indians were strong defensively, only giving up two points in the first quarter and four points in the second. Forest City held a 22-point advantage at the half and fended off the Broncos in the second half to earn the win.
Senior Noah Miller led the Indians with 19 points. Forest City is now 7-6 and will play North Union on Tuesday night in Forest City.
Charles City 93, Kee 57: The Charles City boys basketball team was on fire offensively on Monday night against Kee. The Comets beat the Kee Hawks, 93-57, in non-conference action.
Senior JJ Ritter had 28 points, while sophomore Chase Low had 23 points to lead the Comets offensively. The Comets improved to 4-7 on the year with the win and play Oelwein at home on Friday.
North Iowa 75, Central Springs 60: Central Springs and North Iowa duked it out on Monday night at Central Springs, but it was the Bison who came out with a 75-60 victory.
The Panthers only trailed by one point heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bison outscored the home team, 29-15, in the final eight minutes to earn the win.
Juniors Drew Kelley and Angel Jose each had 11 points for the Panthers. Central Springs is now 2-9 and will play North Butler at home on Tuesday night.
Boys swimming
Mohawks lose two on the road
The Mason City boys swimming team traveled to Marshalltown on Monday night for a double dual against Marshalltown and Southeast Polk.
The Mohawks fell, 68-26, against Marshalltown and lost, 49-45, to Southeast Polk.
Highlights for the Mohawks include Trevor Torkelson winning the 100-yard fly with a time of 54.90 seconds, and Ryan Korthals winning the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.28. Both are top 20 times in the state, according to head coach Steve Hugo.
"Marshalltown ran away with the meet, but the SEPolk meet was much tighter," Hugo said. "We had a chance for a tie if we could finish 1-3 in the last event but fell short, but not for a lack of effort. "
The Mohawks travel to take on Ankeny on Thursday.
