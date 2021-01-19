Area roundup: Taylor leads Newman Catholic boys basketball over Northwood-Kensett

Senior Kealan Curley had 12 points, while junior Elyse Ball had 10 points. There were no additional stats available for the Vikings.

The win moved Newman Catholic to 6-5 on the year, while the loss dropped Northwood-Kensett to 2-8. The Knights will play Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday night in Mason City, while the Vikings will play at home against West Fork on Tuesday night.

St. Ansgar 60, Charles City 24: The Class 1A No. 3 St. Ansgar girls basketball team had no problem dealing with Charles City on Tuesday night. The Saints beat the Comets, 60-24, in non-conference action in St. Ansgar.

The Saints didn't let the Comets score double-digit points in any of the four quarters and held a comfortable lead throughout the contest.

Senior Hali Anderson and junior Adrianna Kruse both had 12 points in the win, while sophomore Madison Hillman finished with 11 points. There were no additional stats available for Charles City.

The Saints are now 12-0 and take on Osage in St. Ansgar on Tuesday night. With the loss, the Comets are now 2-10 and will play at Oelwein on Friday night.