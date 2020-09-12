Area Roundup: St. Ansgar crushes Nashua-Plainfield as Ryan Cole goes wild

Ryan Cole has been a force for the Saints on offense this season, and had one of the most impressive games of his career on Friday night.
The St. Ansgar football team earned its third straight dominant win to start the season, as the Saints crushed Nashua-Plainfield on Friday night, 42-0.
Cole had a spectacular game, rushing for 141 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Cole also picked up a receiving touchdown, returned a kickoff 83 yards for a score, returned a punt return 51 yards to the end-zone, and also finished with an interception.
Senior Carter Salz also got significant playing time, and rushed for 88 yards on 20 carries. Quarterback Justin Horgen scored a rushing touchdown, while running for 33 yards on nine carries.
Senior Derek Peterson scored the Saints' other touchdown, with a one-yard recovery on a Huskies' fumble.
The Saints held the Huskies to just 96 yards of total offense.
The win boosts St. Ansgar's record to 3-0 on the season. They will play next Friday, against West Fork.
Football
Forest City 15, Roland-Story 0: The Forest City football team broke a 0-0 tie with 15 points in the fourth quarter, as the Indians took down Roland-Story for their first win of the season.
After a safety in the fourth quarter, Forest City took a 2-0 lead. Soon after, junior Reese Moore scored on a 49-yard rushing touchdown, to give his team an 8-0 lead.
With 3:14 remaining in the game, Moore again scored on a long run, this time a 50-yard score. Moore finished with two touchdowns and 158 yards on 21 carries.
Moore and senior Noah Miller tied for the team lead in tackles, with five apiece. Miller and fellow senior Austin Kirschbaum each had an interception.
The Indians will play their third consecutive home game next Friday, when they take on Clear Lake.
Iowa Falls-Alden 16, Clear Lake 14: The Clear Lake football team dropped its second consecutive close game on Friday night, as the Lions fell to Iowa Falls-Alden, 16-14. A Lions fourth-quarter touchdown pass was not quite enough, as the Cadets outscored Clear Lake in the second half, 9-7.
Junior quarterback Carson Toebe continued his strong start to the season, with two touchdown passes and 214 passing yards in the game. Senior PJ Feuerbach caught one of the touchdown passes, on a 78-yard reception that was his only reception of the day. Senior Tyres Green was the Lions' leading receiver, with six catches for 86 yards, and a touchdown.
Toebe has a 50 percent completion percentage through three games, with 598 passing yards and seven touchdown passes.
The loss dropped the Lions to 1-2 on the season. They will play next Friday, at Forest City.
West Marshall 48, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL football team fell to West Marshall on Friday night, 48-12, to fall to 1-2 on the season. No stats were available from the game.
The Bulldogs will play next Friday at Iowa Falls-Alden.
Central Springs 19, Jesup 14: Central Springs football earned its second win of the season, with a 19-14 home win on Friday over Jesup.
The Panthers took a commanding 13-0 lead in the second quarter. In the second half, the J-Hawks scored a pair of touchdowns, but six points in the fourth quarter from the Panthers sealed the victory.
No stats were available from the game.
Rockford 42, Riceville 32: The Rockford football team earned its first win of the season with a 42-32 victory over Riceville on Friday. The lions' share of the offense came from senior Justice Jones, who rushed for 264 cards on 30 carries, with five touchdowns. Jones' longest run came on the Warriors' first possession of the second quarter, when he ran the ball 70 yards for a score that tied the game at 20-20.
Senior quarterback Will Bushbaum also scored a rushing touchdown, while running for 108 yards on 15 carries.
No stats were available for Riceville, who fell to 1-2.
Rockford will play next Friday, at Dunkerton. The Wildcats will play at Tripoli.
Tripoli 50, Northwood-Kensett 6: Just one week after a 54-point win over Clarksville, the Northwood-Kensett football team found itself on the flip side of another lopsided game.
The Vikings fell to 1-2 on the season, after a 50-6 loss at home to Tripoli.
After putting up a 12-spot in the first quarter, the Panthers scored 30 points in the second quarter, to blow the game wide open.
The Vikings did manage to score six points in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutouts, but it was much to late to think about a comeback victory.
Tripoli finished with 343 rushing yards, led by senior Blake Brocka, who carried the ball 16 times for 134 yards. Senior Connor Piehl had 17 carries for 122 yards, and three rushing touchdowns.
Senior Dawson Bergmann had two touchdown receptions for Tripoli.
No stats were available for Northwood-Kensett.
Lake Mills 34, North Butler 0: Lake Mills football scored a big win over North Butler on homecoming night, as the Bulldogs beat the Bearcats, 34-0.
The Bulldogs started off hot, with 12 points in the first quarter and eight in the second, for a 20-0 halftime lead. They tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, for the victorious 34-point advantage.
Senior Antwon Jackson led the team on offense with 83 yards on five carries and a touchdown. Senior Carson Eaton scored a rushing touchdown as well, and finished with 9 carries for 36 yards.
Junior quarterback Bennett Berger threw only six passes on the night, but connected on three of them, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior Casey Hanson.
Senior Caleb Bacon led the team with 11.5 tackles. The team finished with two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns. Junior A..J. Ramaker returned his pick 50 yards for a score, while sophomore Brady Hanson went 55.
With the win, Lake Mills improved to 2-1 on the season, and sit tied with St. Ansgar and West Fork for first place in the Class A, District 3 standings.
The Bulldogs will play next Friday, against Nashua-Plainfield.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41, Cherokee Washington 0: The GHV football team continued its strong start to 2020 with a 41-0 victory over Cherokee Washington on Friday night.
The Cardinals scored 13 points in the first quarter, seven in the second, and 21 in the third to put the game out of reach. GHV's defense held the Braves to just 27 passing yards, and -6 rushing yards on the night.
No offensive stats were available for GHV.
With the win, the Cardinals improved to 2-1 on the season. They will play next Friday, against Algona.
West Hancock 35, Bishop Garrigan 0: The West Hancock football team got back to its old ways on Friday night, as the Eagles' run game dominated, paving the way for a lopsided Eagles' victory over the Golden Bears.
Quarterback Cayson Barnes threw only one pass on the night, as the Eagles leaned heavily on the run game. Senior feature back Cole Kelly rushed for 303 yards on 20 carries, and four touchdowns. Kelly finished with an impressive 15.2 yards per carry average.
On defense, the Eagles didn't allow the Golden Bears to catch their breath. The team finished with three interceptions, two by junior Braden Walk, and one from Barnes. Walk returned one of those two picks for a touchdown.
Senior Chase Kronemann led the team with eight tackles, including 2.5 for loss.
With the win, West Hancock improved to 2-1 on the season. The Eagles will play next Friday, against St. Edmond.
