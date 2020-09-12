Area Roundup: St. Ansgar crushes Nashua-Plainfield as Ryan Cole goes wild

The Bulldogs started off hot, with 12 points in the first quarter and eight in the second, for a 20-0 halftime lead. They tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, for the victorious 34-point advantage.

Senior Antwon Jackson led the team on offense with 83 yards on five carries and a touchdown. Senior Carson Eaton scored a rushing touchdown as well, and finished with 9 carries for 36 yards.

Junior quarterback Bennett Berger threw only six passes on the night, but connected on three of them, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior Casey Hanson.

Senior Caleb Bacon led the team with 11.5 tackles. The team finished with two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns. Junior A..J. Ramaker returned his pick 50 yards for a score, while sophomore Brady Hanson went 55.

With the win, Lake Mills improved to 2-1 on the season, and sit tied with St. Ansgar and West Fork for first place in the Class A, District 3 standings.

The Bulldogs will play next Friday, against Nashua-Plainfield.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41, Cherokee Washington 0: The GHV football team continued its strong start to 2020 with a 41-0 victory over Cherokee Washington on Friday night.