Area roundup: St. Ansgar boys snag close win over Central Springs

The St. Ansgar boys basketball team held on for a five-point win over Central Springs on Tuesday night, as the Saints rode 18 points from senior Braden Powers to a 54-49 win.
Powers' 18 points was a team-high, and came on 5-of-9 shooting, with eight free throws, and 13 rebounds. Senior Ryan Cole was the next highest scorer, with 13 points.
Junior Jose Angel was the offensive spark for the Panthers, finishing the night with 25 points in the team's loss. Angel shot 9-of-20 from the field, with five 3-pointers. Angel also had a team-high 12 total rebounds.
The Saints improved to 1-0 on the season, while the Panthers fell to 0-1. Central Springs will face Osage on Friday, while St. Ansgar will play at Lake Mills on Saturday.
Boys' basketball
Nashua-Plainfield 86, Rockford 63: The Rockford boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday night, as the Warriors blew a two-point halftime lead, to fall to the Huskies 86-63.
The Huskies outscored the Warriors in the second half, 52-27.
Justice Jones and Kolton Lyman led Rockford in scoring, with 19 and 17 points, respectively. But Rockford's defense was no match from the triple-threat of Austin Bienemann, Bo Harrington, and Bradyn Burman for Nashua-Plainfield. Bienemann scored 32 points, while Harrington and Burman put up 20 and 18.
With the loss, Rockford falls to 1-1 on the season. The Warriors will play Friday, against West Fork.
North Butler 51, Northwood-Kensett 36: The Northwood-Kensett boys fell to North Butler by 15 points in their season opener on Tuesday, as the Bearcats beat the Vikings, 51-36.
Senior TJ Whitelow led the Vikings with 11 points scored, with fellow senior Caden Hengesteg close behind him with 10. Caden Roberts had a team-high six total rebounds.
Northwood-Kensett will play again on Friday, against Nashua-Plainfield.
Forest City 46, Eagle Grove 20: The Indians scored their first win of the season on Tuesday, with a 46-20 win over Eagle Grove. Forest City secured the win by outscoring the Eagles 27-10 in the second half.
Senior Noah Miller had a team-high 13 points for Forest City, while Brandon Leber had 11 to go with his team-high six rebounds.
The Indians improved to 1-1 with the victory, and will play Friday, against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Lake Mills 63, West Hancock 39:The Lake Mills boys basketball team scored a dominant win over West Hancock on Tuesday night, behind a 20-point performance from Dashawn Linnen. The Bulldogs beat the Eagles, 63-39, and outscored them in the second half, 37-15.
Linnen led the team in scoring, and senior Caleb Bacon led the squad with eight rebounds on the night.
For West Hancock, Braden Walk had a team-high 11 points.
"We played with excellent energy in the second half, to pull away for a good season-opening win," Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said. "Linnen had 17 of his 20 points in the second half."
Lake Mills improved to 1-0 on the season, while West Hancock fell to 0-1. The Bulldogs will play on Friday at Belmond-Klemme, and West Hancock will host Eagle Grove.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, North Iowa 44: The Garner-Hayfield boys walloped North Iowa in the season-opener for both teams on Tuesday night. The Cardinals got out to a 21-5 lead in the first quarter and never slowed down. They led at halftime, 36-18, and outscored the Bison in the second half, 30-26.
Sophomore Drew Britson led the Cardinals with 14 points and three 3-pointers. Senior Kevin Meyers was the team's second leading scorer, with 11, and snatched a team-high 11 rebounds.
Dike-New Hartford 80, Charles City 61: The Charles City boys basketball team dropped its first contest of the season on Tuesday night, as the Comets lost to the Wolverines, 80-61.
Wolverines senior Dane Fuller went 12-of-17 from the field for a team-high 29 points, while Cale Jensen, Zak Wauters, and AJ Wegener all had a team-high six rebounds.
No stats were available for Charles City, who fell to 0-1 on the season. The Comets will play again on Friday, when they host Algona.
Tripoli 54, Riceville 30: The Riceville basketball team stumbled in its season opener, with a 24-point loss on the road to Tripoli. The Wildcats scored only two points in the first quarter, and couldn't close the deficit on Tuesday.
Riceville junior Sean Grimm had a team-high 12 points, while Charlie Ring collected eight rebounds. For Tripoli, senior Conner Piehl led the offense with 26 points.
Riceville fell to 0-1, and will play again on Friday, with a home game against Waterloo Christian.
Girls' basketball
Clear Lake 56, Nevada 34: The Clear Lake girls scored their second straight dominant win to begin the season, as the Lions beat Nevada on Tuesday, 56-34.
The two teams kept it close in the first quarter, as the Lions entered the second frame with a slim two point lead. But two points from Nevada's offense in the second gave the Lions a lead, and a 22-point offensive outburst in the fourth but the game out of reach for the Cubs.
Senior Chelsey Holck and junior Jaden Ainley paced the offense for Clear Lake, with 16 points apiece. Ainley also had a team-high nine rebounds, along with six steals and three assists.
Clear Lake is now 2-0, and will host Algona on Friday.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56, AGWSR 53: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball earned a close win over AGWSR on Tuesday, as the Bulldogs beat the Cougars, 56-53.
AGWSR senior Alyssa Hames scored 24 points for the Cougars, and had 10 rebounds. No stats were available for HDC.
The Bulldogs are now 1-0, and will host Iowa Falls-Alden on Friday.
Osage 68, Newman Catholic 20: The Osage girls basketball team kicked its season off in relative ease on Tuesday night, with a 68-20 win over Newman Catholic.
The Green Devils took a 38-10 halftime lead, and then outscored the Knights 30-10 in the second half too, as the state-tournament hopeful grabbed a dominant win.
Senior Dani Johnson was the unquestioned star of the night for Osage, finishing with 27 points on 11 of 22 shooting, with five 3's. Sophomore Samantha Brandau had a team-high 10 rebounds for the Green Devils, while Megan Henson led the way with six assists.
For the Knights, sophomore Emily Opstvedt had a team-high seven points.
St. Ansgar 58, Central Springs 24: A 20-5 first quarter lead turned into a 34-point victory for St. Ansgar. The Saints beat the Panthers in the first game of the new season, 58-24.
The Saints outscored Central Springs in the fourth, 21-2, to secure the win. No stats were available from the game.
Central Springs will host Osage on Friday, and St. Ansgar will play at Lake Mills on Saturday.
Nashua-Plainfield 55, Rockford 30: The Rockford girls basketball suffered its second straight decisive loss to start the year on Tuesday night, as the Warriors lost to Nashua-Plainfield, 55-30.
Huskies' junior Breanna Hackman finished with 26 points, while senior Wylinn Schmidt and junior Emma Muller tied for the team lead with nine points apiece.
With the loss, Rockford fell to 0-2 on the year, and will host West Fork on Friday.
North Butler 30, Northwood-Kensett 26: The Northwood-Kensett girls' basketball team lost a close, low-scoring game on Tuesday night against North Butler, 30-26. Neither team scored more than 10 points in any quarter, and at halftime, the Bearcats held a 12-8 lead over the Vikings.
In the second half, both teams scored 18 points, and North Butler's slim lead held up.
No stats were available from the game. Northwood-Kensett will host Nashua-Plainfield on Friday.
West Hancock 88, Lake Mills 32: The West Hancock girls basketball squad soundly defeated Lake Mills on Tuesday night, as the Eagles beat the Bulldogs by 55 points.
The Eagles got out to a 32-7 first quarter lead, led at halftime, 51-17, and then outscored the Bulldogs, 35-15, in the second half.
In the first game of her senior year, senior Rachel Leerar scored 30 points on 13-of-23 shooting. Junior Kennedy Kelly also had a big day, with 20 points, and freshman Mallory Leerar scored 18 in her varsity debut.
Freshman Brynn Rogness scored a team-high 13 points for the Bulldogs. With the loss, Lake Mills falls to 0-2, while the win pushed West Hancock to 1-0.
The Bulldogs will play on Friday, at Belmond-Klemme. The Eagles will host Eagle Grove.
Riceville 65, Tripoli 23: The Riceville girls basketball team scored a big win in the first game of the season on Tuesday night. The Wildcats beat Tripoli, 65-23.
Riceville outscored the Panthers, 31-2, in the first quarter, and held them to eight or fewer points in every frame.
No stats were available from the game. Riceville will host Waterloo Christian on Friday night.
