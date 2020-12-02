Area roundup: St. Ansgar boys snag close win over Central Springs

No stats were available for Charles City, who fell to 0-1 on the season. The Comets will play again on Friday, when they host Algona.

Tripoli 54, Riceville 30: The Riceville basketball team stumbled in its season opener, with a 24-point loss on the road to Tripoli. The Wildcats scored only two points in the first quarter, and couldn't close the deficit on Tuesday.

Riceville junior Sean Grimm had a team-high 12 points, while Charlie Ring collected eight rebounds. For Tripoli, senior Conner Piehl led the offense with 26 points.

Riceville fell to 0-1, and will play again on Friday, with a home game against Waterloo Christian.

Girls' basketball

Clear Lake 56, Nevada 34: The Clear Lake girls scored their second straight dominant win to begin the season, as the Lions beat Nevada on Tuesday, 56-34.

The two teams kept it close in the first quarter, as the Lions entered the second frame with a slim two point lead. But two points from Nevada's offense in the second gave the Lions a lead, and a 22-point offensive outburst in the fourth but the game out of reach for the Cubs.