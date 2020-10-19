Area roundup: Six area volleyball teams put finishing touches on seasons

Six area volleyball teams competed on Saturday to put finishing touches on its regular seasons before regionals start this week.
Mason City, Clear Lake, Lake Mills and Forest City traveled to Algona for a tournament, while Charles City and Riceville competed in separate tournaments.
Algona tournament
Forest City had a strong showing at the Algona tournament and finished the day with a 3-2 record. Clear Lake only played three games, but went 2-1. Lake Mills had an even 2-2 record, while Mason City lost all three of its contests.
Forest City 2, Algona 0: The Forest City volleyball team started off its day with a 2-0 win over Algona. The match was close, as the scores of each of the two sets were 21-19.
The Bulldogs had 17 total teams kills and 17 assists. There were no additional stats available for Forest City.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2, Forest City 0: Class 1A, No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck proved to be too tall a task for the Indians. The Rebels won both sets, 21-17 and 21-19, respectively, to take the 2-0 match win.
The Rebels had 22 total team kills and 34 digs. There were no additional stats available for Forest City.
Forest City 2, St. Edmond 0: The Indians beat up on St. Edmond after the loss to Gladbrook-Reinbeck. Forest City won the match, 2-0, with set scores of 21-5 and 21-10, respectively.
The Indians held the Gaels to just eight total team kills and seven assists. There were no additional stats available for Forest City.
Forest City over Spencer: There were no set scores or additional stats available on VarsityBound for the matchup between Forest City and Spencer. According to the Forest City volleyball Twitter account, the Indians won this match.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2, Forest City 0: The final match between Forest City and Gladbrook-Reinbeck needed extra points in both sets to decide the winner. Ultimately, the Rebels came out on top with a 29-27 win in the first set and 24-22 win in the second.
The Rebels had 32 team kills and 47 digs. There were no additional stats available for Forest City.
Clear Lake 2, Mason City 0: The Clear Lake volleyball team played well in its first match of the day against Mason City. The Lions rolled through the Mohawks with sets wins of 21-5 and 21-17, respectively.
The Mohawks were led by junior Allison Eldridge, who posted four kills and two digs. Junior Sam Norcross had seven assists. There were no additional stats available for Clear Lake.
Lake Mills 2, Clear Lake 0: The only loss of the day for Clear Lake came against Lake Mills, who dominated from the jump. The Bulldogs beat Clear Lake, 21-5 and 21-8, to win the match in two sets.
Senior Kylie Greenfield had six kills and junior Leah Moen had 14 assists to lead the Bulldogs. There were no additional stats available for Clear Lake.
Clear Lake 2, Algona 1: Clear Lake and Algona battled it out, but the Lions took home a 2-1 victory on the final match of the for the Lions. Clear Lake won the first set, 21-11, but lost the next, 21-19. In the final set, the Lions edged out the Bulldogs for a 15-13 victory.
The Bulldogs had 24 total team kills, 23 digs and 24 assists. There were no additional stats available for Clear Lake.
Algona 2, Lake Mills 1: Algona and Lake Mills traded wins, but Algona came out on top in the end with a 2-1 match win. Lake Mills dropped the first set, 25-23, won the second set, 21-17, and lost the final set, 15-11.
Moen had 23 assists and Greenfield had 11 kills in the loss. Junior Brooke Bergo posted nine kills and four digs also.
Lake Mills 2, Mason City 0: The Bulldogs played well against Mason City, earning a win in two sets. Lake Mills beat the Mohawks 21-7 and 21-9, respectively.
Greenfield again led with seven kills, while Moen had 20 assists and six digs. Mason City only had three total team kills and 10 digs.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2, Lake Mills 1: Lake Mills stole a win in the first set of its match against Gladbrook-Reinbeck, but the Rebels won the next two sets to win the match, 2-1. The Bulldogs won, 23-21, in the first set, but the Rebels won the next two, 21-17 and 15-6, respectively.
Three different players had five kills for the Bulldogs, while Moen had 21 assists. Lake Mills had 22 total digs and 12 blocks.
Algona 2, Mason City 0: Mason City struggled to get things going against Algona, and fell in two sets. The scores of the two sets were 21-8 and 21-10, respectively.
The Mohawks had five team kills and three assists. Freshman Gwen Fiser had six of the team's 17 total digs.
Other tournaments
The Riceville volleyball team hosted a home tournament and won its first two matches of the year on Saturday. The Wildcats had a 2-1 record in the tournament. Charles City finished with a 2-2 record in the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament at Oelwein.
Riceville 2, Meskwaki Settlement 0: The Riceville volleyball team earned its first win of the year in two sets over Meskwaki Settlement. The scores of the two sets were 21-9 and 21-15.
Senior Libby Miller had four of the team's seven total kills. Junior O'Malley Fair had six aces and junior Saige Sullivan had eight digs as well.
Riceville 2, Colo-Nesco 0: Riceville followed up the first win of the season with its second against Colo-Nesco. The Wildcats won the first set, 23-21, and the second, 21-15, to win the match.
Miller had seven kills and senior Josie Gansen had six in the win. Senior Rylie Dunn had 10 assists, while Fair had 11 digs.
GMG 2, Riceville 1: GMG and Riceville traded set wins, but ultimately the Wolverines came out on top with a 2-1 victory. GMG won the first set, 21-19, but Riceville stormed back with a 21-15 win in the second. In the final set, the Wildcats won, 15-9.
Miller had nine of her team's 14 kills. Dunn had seven of the team's 10 assists. The Wildcats had 43 total digs and Fair had six aces.
Charles City 2, Crestwood 0: The Charles City volleyball team started off its day with two 21-17 set wins that earned the Comets a match victory over the Crestwood Cadets.
Senior Danielle Stock had 10 kills and junior Ashlyn Hoeft had 10 assists to lead the Comets. Senior Toni Maloy had 11 of her team's 31 digs.
Charles City 2, Decorah 1: The Comets had an intense match against Decorah on Saturday, but came out with a 2-1 victory. Charles City opened up with a 21-17 win in the first set, but lost the next set 21-15. The Comets earned a match win with a 15-10 win in the final set.
Stock and junior Kaylee Anderson each had seven kills, while Hoeft posted 15 assists in the win. The Comets had 63 digs and three aces.
Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Charles City 0: Class 4A, No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock rolled through the Comets and won in two sets. The scores of the two sets were 21-18 and 21-14, respectively.
Stock had nine kills and senior Sarah Mitchell had 10 assists in the loss. Senior Toni Maloy chipped in 13 digs as well.
New Hampton 2, Charles City 1: In the final match of the day for the Comets, Charles City played New Hampton to a close one, but lost 2-1. New Hampton earned a 21-12 win in the first set, but the Comets bounced back with a 23-21 win in the second. The Chickasaws won the final set, 15-13, to earn the match win.
Mitchell had 13 assists and Hoeft had 12 to lead the Comets. Four different players had four or more kills.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
