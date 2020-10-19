Area roundup: Six area volleyball teams put finishing touches on seasons

Senior Kylie Greenfield had six kills and junior Leah Moen had 14 assists to lead the Bulldogs. There were no additional stats available for Clear Lake.

Clear Lake 2, Algona 1: Clear Lake and Algona battled it out, but the Lions took home a 2-1 victory on the final match of the for the Lions. Clear Lake won the first set, 21-11, but lost the next, 21-19. In the final set, the Lions edged out the Bulldogs for a 15-13 victory.

The Bulldogs had 24 total team kills, 23 digs and 24 assists. There were no additional stats available for Clear Lake.

Algona 2, Lake Mills 1: Algona and Lake Mills traded wins, but Algona came out on top in the end with a 2-1 match win. Lake Mills dropped the first set, 25-23, won the second set, 21-17, and lost the final set, 15-11.

Moen had 23 assists and Greenfield had 11 kills in the loss. Junior Brooke Bergo posted nine kills and four digs also.

Lake Mills 2, Mason City 0: The Bulldogs played well against Mason City, earning a win in two sets. Lake Mills beat the Mohawks 21-7 and 21-9, respectively.

Greenfield again led with seven kills, while Moen had 20 assists and six digs. Mason City only had three total team kills and 10 digs.