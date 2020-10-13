Area roundup: Osage sweeps Janesville Triangular



The Osage volleyball team swept the Janesville Triangular on Monday night, as the Top of Iowa East champions continued their fantastic season with victories over both Janesville and Charles City.

The Green Devils took down Janesville by set scores of 25-16, and 25-13. Against Charles City, Osage won by scores of 25-11, and 25-7, to finish the regular season with a 28-2 overall record.

Osage will kick off the regional tournament at home on Oct. 19, against Crestwood.

Charles City dropped both of its matches in the triangular, losing both 2-0.

The Comets finished with eight total kills against Osage, and 15 digs. Against Janesville, senior Danielle Stock finished with a team best five kills, while senior Toni Maloy had 10 digs.

With the losses, Charles City fell to 11-14. The Comets played again on Tuesday, against Waukon.

Forest City 3, Central Springs 2: The Forest City volleyball team beat Central Spring on Monday in a close 3-2 match, as the Indians beat the Panthers in sets one, three, and five by scores of 27-25, 25-21, and 15-11, while dropping sets two and four, 25-11 and 25-23.