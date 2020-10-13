Area roundup: Osage sweeps Janesville Triangular

The Osage volleyball team swept the Janesville Triangular on Monday night, as the Top of Iowa East champions continued their fantastic season with victories over both Janesville and Charles City.
The Green Devils took down Janesville by set scores of 25-16, and 25-13. Against Charles City, Osage won by scores of 25-11, and 25-7, to finish the regular season with a 28-2 overall record.
Osage will kick off the regional tournament at home on Oct. 19, against Crestwood.
Charles City dropped both of its matches in the triangular, losing both 2-0.
The Comets finished with eight total kills against Osage, and 15 digs. Against Janesville, senior Danielle Stock finished with a team best five kills, while senior Toni Maloy had 10 digs.
With the losses, Charles City fell to 11-14. The Comets played again on Tuesday, against Waukon.
Forest City 3, Central Springs 2: The Forest City volleyball team beat Central Spring on Monday in a close 3-2 match, as the Indians beat the Panthers in sets one, three, and five by scores of 27-25, 25-21, and 15-11, while dropping sets two and four, 25-11 and 25-23.
Senior Kaylee Miller led the Indians with 18 kills on the night, while also contributing three blocks. Forest City finished with 16 blocks, led by senior Hannah Anderson, who had five.
The Panthers did manage to out-perform the Indians on offense, as Central Springs had 52 kills, compared to Forest City's 46, and had 54 assists, compared to the Indians' 46.
On digs, Central Springs had 151, compared to 100 for Forest City. Senior Ellacyn Coleman led Central Springs with 14 kills, while junior Macy Wyborny was close behind with 12.
With the win, the Top of Iowa West champion Indians improved to 16-7 on the season, while Central Springs fell to 13-11. The Panthers will play at Lake Mills on Oct. 21 in the first round of the state regional tournament, while Forest City will play this Saturday, at the Algona Tournament.
West Fork 2, Clarksville 1: The West Fork volleyball team downed Clarksville on Monday night by a 2-1 score, as the Warhawks split their home tournament.
The Warhawks beat the Indians by set scores of 25-22 and 15-12, while losing set two, 25-17.
Belmond-Klemme 2, West Fork 0: The West Fork volleyball team fell to Belmond-Klemme in its second match at the home triangular on Monday night. The Broncos beat the Warhawks, two sets to one by scores of 25-12 and 25-11.
West Fork will kick off the regional tournament on Oct. 19, with a rematch against the Broncos at Belmond-Klemme.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Eagle Grove 0: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team beat Eagle Grove on Monday night in three sets, as the Cardinals downed the Eagles by set scores of 25-6, 25-14, and 25-22.
The Cardinals dominated on offense, finishing with 30 kills as a team. Junior Chloe Frank and Erica Eenhuis tied for a team-high eight kills, while junior Rylee Frayne had 17 assists.
With the win, GHV improved to 9-9 on the season, while Eagle Grove went to 0-15.
GHV played again on Tuesday night, at Clarion-Goldifeld-Dows.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!