Area roundup: Newman Catholic; Forest City snag Top of Iowa Championships

The Newman Catholic cross country team won two Top of Iowa East conference titles on Thursday at the conference championship meet in Osage. The Knights' boys team won its third title in the past four seasons, while the Newman girls won the East for the fourth consecutive year.

Riley Witt won the individual conference title with yet another first place victory, Witt's fifth consecutive first place finish. Witt finished the race with a time of 17:15.73, while Central Springs' Bryce McDonough placed second, at 17:48.40. Newman Catholic's Joey Ringo placed third, with a time of 18:08.88, and Knights' teammate Ryan Kelly placed fifth at 18:24.23.

"I came in with not too many nerves, but it was a big race, and I wanted to show up," Witt said after clinching the individual conference title. "I was pretty excited after the win today."

Chloe Matthews of Nashua-Plainfield took first place in the girls race, with a time of 21:37.07. The runner-up in the race was Osage's Katelyn Johnston, who finished her race in 21:49.89.

West Fork's Kacie Eisentrager placed third, while Newman Catholic's Maggie McBride and Kenna Hemann rounded out the top five with respective times of 22:07.78, and 22:22.83.