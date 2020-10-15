Area roundup: Newman Catholic; Forest City snag Top of Iowa Championships

The Newman Catholic cross country team won two Top of Iowa East conference titles on Thursday at the conference championship meet in Osage. The Knights' boys team won its third title in the past four seasons, while the Newman girls won the East for the fourth consecutive year.
Riley Witt won the individual conference title with yet another first place victory, Witt's fifth consecutive first place finish. Witt finished the race with a time of 17:15.73, while Central Springs' Bryce McDonough placed second, at 17:48.40. Newman Catholic's Joey Ringo placed third, with a time of 18:08.88, and Knights' teammate Ryan Kelly placed fifth at 18:24.23.
"I came in with not too many nerves, but it was a big race, and I wanted to show up," Witt said after clinching the individual conference title. "I was pretty excited after the win today."
Chloe Matthews of Nashua-Plainfield took first place in the girls race, with a time of 21:37.07. The runner-up in the race was Osage's Katelyn Johnston, who finished her race in 21:49.89.
West Fork's Kacie Eisentrager placed third, while Newman Catholic's Maggie McBride and Kenna Hemann rounded out the top five with respective times of 22:07.78, and 22:22.83.
While Newman Catholic clinched both team titles, West Fork placed third in both races. The runner-up up for the girls was Nashua-Plainfield, and for the boys, Central Springs took the team silver medal. Osage took fourth place for the girls, and St. Ansgar snagged the spot for the boys.
The Knights will run again next Thursday in Manly at the state qualifying meet.
Top of Iowa West Championships
The Forest City cross country team swept the Top of Iowa West Conference championship meet on Thursday in Eagle Grove, as the Indians' boys and girls' squads both came away as conference champions.
Joey Hovinga took first place for the Indians in the boys race, finishing with a time of 17:36.06, 28 seconds ahead of the runner-up Quinn Swift of Bishop Garrigan. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Kris Hammitt finished third with a time of 18:11.20, while Nick Schiltz of North Union and Drake Weland of Eagle Grove rounded out the top five.
Forest City runners Ethan Johnson and Parker Sharp finished 7th and 9th, respectively, as three Indians finished in the top 10, and five in the top 15.
The Indians scored 40 team points, beating second-place GHV by 36.
On the girls side, Forest City took first place with a team score of 44, three points ahead of second-place GHV. North Union took third place with 58 points, and Belmond-Klemme placed fourth with 83.
GHV's Abby Christians took first place in the individual standings, winning the race by 14 seconds with a time of 21:09.11. The runner-up was Forest City's Lili Nelson, who finished with a time of 21:23.46. West Hancock's Rachel Leerar finished in fourth place at 21:44.90, while younger sister Mallory finished eighth overall at 23:02.57.
With both Top of Iowa West championships checked off the list, Forest City will turn its attention to next Thursday's district meet.
Volleyball
Clear Lake 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Clear Lake volleyball won its second straight meet on Thursday night, as the Lions took down Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 3-0.
The Lions won by set scores of 25-12, 25-14, and 25-14, to improve to 8-17 on the season. No stats were available for the game.
With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 2-10.
Clear Lake will play again on Saturday against Mason City at the Algona Tournament, before beginning their regional tournament on Monday against Forest City.
The Bulldogs will open the regional tournament on Monday against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Belmond-Klemme 3, Rockford 0: The Rockford volleyball fell to Belmond-Klemme on Thursday night by a 3-0 score, as the Warriors dropped their 16th straight game.
The Broncos beat the Warriors by set scores of 25-11, 25-20, and 25-12. Rockford finished the match with 12 kills as on offense, led by junior Aryssa Smith, who had four. On defense, juniors Avery Groven and Chloe Rooney tied for a team high with 10 digs.
With the loss, Rockford fell to 1-20 on the season. The Warriors will open the regional tournament on Monday with a match against Clarksville.
Charles City 2, Waukon 0; Charles City 2, Oelwein 0: The Charles City volleyball team won a pair of matches on Thursday night at the NEIC Tournament, as the Comets improved to 14-14 on the season.
In the first match, the Comets beat Waukon 2-0, by set scores of 21-9, and 21-7. In match two, Charles City beat Oelwein by identical set scores of 21-13.
Junior Kaylee Anderson led the team with six kills in each match.
The Comets will play again on Saturday in the conclusion of the NEIC Tournament.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
