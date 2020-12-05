Area roundup: Newman Catholic boys earn first win of the season

The Newman Catholic boys' basketball team earned its first victory of the season on Friday, with a 72-53 win over North Butler. The Knights outscored the Bearcats, 44-29, in the second half to earn the 19-point victory.
No stats were available from the game.
Newman will play again Saturday afternoon, at Bishop Garrigan. Results were not yet available at press time.
Boys' Basketball
Iowa Falls-Alden 79, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 31
The Bulldogs' boys' team fell to the Cadets on Friday night by 48 points, as Hampton-Dumont-CAL fell to 0-2 on the season.
Iowa Falls-Alden got off to a quick start, with 22 points in the first quarter, and led the Bulldogs at halftime, 41-13. In the second half, the Cadets outscored HDC, 38-18, to secure the win.
Four IFA players scored at least 14 points in the game, with junior Sam Weaver leading the way with 18 points on the night, with seven rebounds. Senior Karson Sharar put up 17 points, and senior Noah Frohwein was close behind, with 16. Garret Renaud had a team-high 12 rebounds to go with his 14 points.
No stats were available for Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Osage 74, Central Springs 57
The Osage boys came out of Friday's game with a victory over Central Springs, as the Green Devils took down the Panthers, 74-57.
Junior Nathan Havel, Eric Bobinet, and Tyler Oberfoell all scored in double figures for Osage, contributing 17, 16, and 15 points, respectively. Havel also had 11 rebounds, a team-high, while Bobinet had six steals.
While the result didn't go Central Springs' way, junior Angel Jose had a great day. Jose scored 27 points for the Panthers on 11 of 16 shooting, and tied for a team-high with seven rebounds.
The loss dropped the Panthers to 0-2, while the Green Devils are now 2-0.
Osage will play again on Tuesday, against St. Ansgar, while Central Springs will battle at Belmond-Klemme on Saturday. Results from the game were unavailable at press time.
West Fork 73, Rockford 48
The West Fork boys' basketball team walloped Rockford in the season opener for the Warhawks on Friday night. 28 second quarter points put West Fork up by 20 points at halftime, and even 29 second half points couldn't pull the Warriors within striking distance.
No stats were available from the game.
West Fork will play on Tuesday, against Northwood-Kensett, while Rockford will host North Iowa.
Nashua-Plainfield 52, Northwood-Kensett 35
The Northwood-Kensett basketball fell to 0-2 with a an 18-point loss to Nashua-Plainfield on Friday night, with the Huskies beating the Vikings, 52-35.
The Huskies took a commanding 19-1 lead in the first quarter, and led at halftime, 31-9. After 19 more points in the third quarter, the Huskies eased off the throttle a bit, scoring only one point in the fourth.
No stats were available.
Northwood-Kensett will play a on Tuesday, at West Fork.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49, Forest City 45
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys team came out of Friday's game with a four-point win over Forest City, as the Cardinals beat the Indians, 49-45.
Senior Hayden Hutcheson had 20 points for the Cardinals, with four 3-pointers. Senior Kevin Meyers had 10 points, along with a team-high nine rebounds.
Two players supplied the bulk of the offense for Forest City, as Indians' junior Carter Bruckhoff scored 16 points, while senior Noah Miller had 15, with six rebounds.
GHV improved to 2-0, while Forest City fell to 1-2. The Indians will play again pn Tuesday, at North Union, while GHV will host West Hancock.
Lake Mills 63, Belmond-Klemme 52
The Lake Mills boys' basketball team scored an 11-point win over Belmond-Klemme on Friday, as head coach Kyle Menke reached his 300th career win.
Lake Mills improved to 2-0 on the season, and host St. Ansgar on Saturday.
West Hancock 69, Eagle Grove 30
The West Hancock boys beat Eagle Grove on Friday night by a score of 69-30, as senior Rylan Barnes erupted for 26 points, with three 3-pointers.
Three West Hancock players scored in double figures, as Braden Walk finished with 12 points, and Cayson Barns had 11, with three 3's.
The Eagles improved to 1-1 with the win, and will play at GHV on Tuesday.
Waterloo Christian 54, Riceville 39
The Riceville boys lost their second straight game to open the season on Friday, as the Wildcats fell to the Regents, 54-39.
Waterloo Christian held a slim 31-29 lead going into the fourth quarter, but outscored Riceville, 23-10, in the final frame to take the victory.
Riceville fell to 0-2, and will host Valley Lutheran on Tuesday.
Girls' Basketball
Clear Lake 60, Algona 35
The Clear Lake girls' basketball team earned a conference win on Friday night, with a 60-35 Lions' victory over Algona.
The win improves Clear Lake to 3-0 on the season.
Iowa Falls-Alden 56, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55
The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls fell to Iowa Falls-Alden by one point on Friday night, as a shot at the buzzer didn't go in for the Bulldogs.
The game was tied 55-55, with eight seconds left. IFA's Ella Sharar went to the line, and made one of two free throws, to put the Cadets up by the winning point.
Iowa Falls made 12 3-pointers in the game.
With the loss, Hampton-Dumont-CAL falls to 1-1. The Bulldogs will play Thursday, against North Butler.
Osage 53, Central Springs 28
The Osage girls' basketball team beat Central Springs on Friday by a 53-28 score, as the Green Devils improved to 2-0 on the season.
No stats were available from the game. Osage will play on Tuesday, against St. Ansgar, while the Panthers will play Belmond-Klemme on Saturday afternoon.
Newman Catholic 55, North Butler 36
The Newman Catholic girls' beat North Butler by 19 points on Friday night, as a 20 first quarter points put the Knights in the driver's seat.
At halftime, the Knights led the Bearcats, 25-14, and outscored them again in the second half, 30-22.
The win gives the Knights a 2-1 record on the season. They played at Bishop Garrigan on Saturday afternoon, in a game that was not over at press time.
West Fork 46, Rockford 25
The West Fork girls' basketball team took down Rockford, 46-25, on Friday night. The Warhawks scored 13 points in the first half en-route to a 23-9 halftime lead, and scored 23 more points in the second half to secure the win.
No stats were available. West Fork is now 1-0, while Rockford fell to 0-3.
The Warriors are scheduled to play North Iowa at home on Tuesday, while West Fork will host Northwood-Kensett.
Nashua-Plainfield 51, Northwood-Kensett 28
The Northwood-Kensett girls lost to Naashua-Plainfield, 51-28, on Friday, to fall to 0-2 on the season.
At halftime, the Huskies held a 22-19 lead, and outscored the Vikings in the second half, 29-9.
The Vikings will play at West Fork on Tuesday.
Forest City 33, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26
The Forest City girls' basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 33-26 win over GHV on Friday night.
The Indians took a 15-9 halftime lead, and just barely outscored the Cardinals in the second half, 18-17.
Junior Liz Richardson led GHV with 10 points, with a team-high six rebounds.
No stats were available for Forest City.
The Indians will play on Tuesday at North Union, while the Cardinals will host West Hancock.
Belmond-Klemme 67, Lake Mills 47
The Lake Mills girls team fell to 0-3 on the season with a 20-point road loss to Belmond-Klemme on Friday night.
Broncos junior Addison McMurray led the way with 21 points.
For the Bulldogs, sophomore Natalie Brandenburg had 14, and freshman Brynn Rogness had a team-high nine rebounds. Lake Mills finished with 33 turnovers on the night.
"Turnovers were the killer for us again tonight," Lake Mills head coach Garrett Patterson said. "Belmond changed it up quite a bit defensively, and we didn't take good enough care of the ball."
On offense, the Bulldogs finished with a 41.3 percent shooting percentage.
Riceville 59, Waterloo Christian 31
The Riceville girls' basketball team beat Waterloo Christian on Friday night, 59-31, as the Wildcats improved to 2-0 on the year.
25 first quarter points gave the Wildcats a commanding early lead, and the team outscored the Regents in the second half, 27-14, to seal the win.
Riceville will host Valley Lutheran on Tuesday.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
