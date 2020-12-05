Area roundup: Newman Catholic boys earn first win of the season

The Newman Catholic boys' basketball team earned its first victory of the season on Friday, with a 72-53 win over North Butler. The Knights outscored the Bearcats, 44-29, in the second half to earn the 19-point victory.

No stats were available from the game.

Newman will play again Saturday afternoon, at Bishop Garrigan. Results were not yet available at press time.

Boys' Basketball

Iowa Falls-Alden 79, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 31

The Bulldogs' boys' team fell to the Cadets on Friday night by 48 points, as Hampton-Dumont-CAL fell to 0-2 on the season.

Iowa Falls-Alden got off to a quick start, with 22 points in the first quarter, and led the Bulldogs at halftime, 41-13. In the second half, the Cadets outscored HDC, 38-18, to secure the win.

Four IFA players scored at least 14 points in the game, with junior Sam Weaver leading the way with 18 points on the night, with seven rebounds. Senior Karson Sharar put up 17 points, and senior Noah Frohwein was close behind, with 16. Garret Renaud had a team-high 12 rebounds to go with his 14 points.

No stats were available for Hampton-Dumont-CAL.