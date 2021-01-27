Area roundup: Newman Catholic basketball blows through Rockford

The Cardinals trailed by four points after the first 16 minutes of play. The two teams kept it close throughout the second half, but GHV couldn't earn the win.

Senior Kevin Meyers had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead GHV. The Cardinals dropped to 12-4 and play Lake Mills in Garner on Friday.

Decorah 69, Charles City 56: The Charles City boys basketball team played at home against Decorah on Tuesday night, but couldn't earn the victory. The Vikings beat the Comets, 69-56.

The Comets trailed by 15 points at the half, but made it a two-point game after three quarters. Decorah's solid fourth quarter was too much for Charles City.

Sophomore Chase Low led the Comets with 15 points and five rebounds. The Comets are now 6-8 and will play at Waukon on Friday.

West Hancock 45, North Iowa 36: West Hancock and North Iowa played in a low-scoring battle, but it was the Eagles who came out with a 45-36 victory on Tuesday.

West Hancock led by one point at the half and outscored North Iowa, 20-4, in the third quarter to run away with the game. There were no additional stats available for the Eagles.