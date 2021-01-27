Area roundup: Newman Catholic basketball blows through Rockford

The Newman Catholic boys basketball team has been red hot. Since the start of the new year, the Knights had won eight games and only lost one heading into Tuesday night's home game against Rockford.
That trend continued against the Warriors. The Knights got up big in the first quarter and continued to stretch their lead to earn an 80-37 Top of Iowa East victory.
Newman Catholic took a 13-point lead after one quarter and extended its lead to 25 points at the half. The Knights coasted to the win in the second half.
Sophomore Doug Taylor was solid again for the home team, scoring 27 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Sophomores Max Burt and Noah Hamilton each had 12 points for the Knights. For Rockford, senior Justice Jones finished with 14 points.
The Knights are now 12-3 and play at Northwood-Kensett on Friday. The Warriors are now 6-8 and play at home against Central Springs on Friday.
Boys basketball
Clear Lake 89, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 78: The Class 3A No. 10 Clear Lake boys basketball team was pushed by Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. Ultimately, the Lions came away with a 89-78 road victory over the Cowboys.
Senior Andrew Formanek was dominant all night. The forward scored 28 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for the Lions. Junior Jagger Schmitt had 20 points and sophomore Travaughn Luyobya had 16 points.
Clear Lake improved to 12-1 with the win and will play West Fork at home on Thursday.
West Fork 74, Central Springs 47: The West Fork boys basketball team traveled to Central Springs and took care of the Panthers, 74-47, to earn a Top of Iowa East victory.
Central Springs led by one point after eight minutes of play, but the Warhawks outscored the Panthers, 22-10, in the second quarter to take a lead into the half. West Fork continued to extend its lead throughout the second half.
Junior Angel Jose led the Panthers with 14 points. There was no additional stats available for West Fork on VarsityBound.
West Fork is now 11-2 and will play at Clear Lake on Thursday. The Panthers are now 3-12 and will play at home against Northwood-Kensett on Thursday.
Lake Mills 77, Eagle Grove 24: The Class 1A No. 2 Lake Mills boys basketball team dominated Eagle Grove from start to finish on Tuesday night at home. The Bulldogs beat the Eagles, 77-24.
The Bulldogs had four players score in double-digits. The Bulldogs improved to 14-0 and play at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday.
Bishop Garrigan 52, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) boys basketball team fought hard but couldn't steal a win from Bishop Garrigan. The Golden Bears beat the Cardinals, 52-48, on Tuesday.
The Cardinals trailed by four points after the first 16 minutes of play. The two teams kept it close throughout the second half, but GHV couldn't earn the win.
Senior Kevin Meyers had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead GHV. The Cardinals dropped to 12-4 and play Lake Mills in Garner on Friday.
Decorah 69, Charles City 56: The Charles City boys basketball team played at home against Decorah on Tuesday night, but couldn't earn the victory. The Vikings beat the Comets, 69-56.
The Comets trailed by 15 points at the half, but made it a two-point game after three quarters. Decorah's solid fourth quarter was too much for Charles City.
Sophomore Chase Low led the Comets with 15 points and five rebounds. The Comets are now 6-8 and will play at Waukon on Friday.
West Hancock 45, North Iowa 36: West Hancock and North Iowa played in a low-scoring battle, but it was the Eagles who came out with a 45-36 victory on Tuesday.
West Hancock led by one point at the half and outscored North Iowa, 20-4, in the third quarter to run away with the game. There were no additional stats available for the Eagles.
West Hancock will play at home against Forest City on Friday. The Eagles are now 8-9.
Girls basketball
Newman Catholic 53, Rockford 34: The Newman Catholic girls basketball team took care of Rockford on Tuesday night in Mason City. The Knights beat the Warriors, 53-34.
The Knights outscored the Warriors in three out of four quarters en route to a Top of Iowa East win. Senior Kealan Curley led Newman Catholic with 16 points and senior Gabby Keith led Rockford with 14 points.
Newman Catholic improved to 10-6, and play next at Northwood-Kensett on Friday. Rockford dropped to 1-13 and play at home against Central Springs on Friday.
Clear Lake 75, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 37: Class 3A No. 4 Clear Lake earned a North Central Conference victory on Tuesday on the road over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. The Lions beat the Cowgirls, 75-37.
The Lions were red hot from the tip, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and 26 points in the second quarter. Clear Lake was able to coast off a 23-point lead in the second half.
Junior Jaden Ainley led the Lions with 21 points, while junior Emily Theiss scored 17 points. Senior Kaitlyn Vanderploeg chipped in 12 points as well. The Lions are now 13-1 and will play on Thursday at Roland-Story.
Osage 74, North Butler 35: The Class 3A No. 5 Osage girls basketball team rolled through North Butler on Tuesday night in Osage. The Green Devils beat the Bearcats, 74-35.
Senior Danielle Johnson was tough to stop, scoring 31 points and grabbing six rebounds. Senior Ellie Bobinet also chipped in 11 points. The Green Devils are now 15-1 and play at Nashua-Plainfield on Friday.
West Fork 54, Central Springs 48: After trailing at halftime, the West Fork girls basketball team controlled the second half to take a 54-48 victory at home against Central Springs.
The two teams were tied after one quarter of play, but the Panthers took a 27-24 lead into halftime. The Warhawks outscored the visitors in both the third and fourth quarter to earn the Top of Iowa East win.
Junior Maddie Hubka led the Warhawks with 25 points, while sophomore Emma Martinek added 11 points. Junior Alivea Harms led Central Springs with 14 points.
The win improved West Fork to 11-5. The Warhawks play St. Ansgar at home on Friday. The loss dropped Central Springs to 4-11. The Panthers play at home against Northwood-Kensett on Thursday.
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Forest City 37: The Forest City girls basketball team couldn't keep up with Waverly-Shell Rock on the road on Tuesday night. The Go-Hawks beat the Indians, 57-37.
The Go-Hawks outscored the Indians in all four quarters, shooting 53% from the field and 40% from behind the arc. There were no additional stats available for Forest City on VarsityBound.
The loss dropped Forest City to 12-6. The Indians play at West Hancock on Friday.
Lake Mills 56, Eagle Grove 46: The Lake Mills girls basketball team earned a hard-fought win over Eagle Grove on Tuesday night at home. The Bulldogs beat the Eagles, 56-46.
The Bulldogs led by three points heading into the half and outscored the Eagles, 19-9, in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Lake Mills is now 3-12 on the season and will play at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday.
Bishop Garrigan 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball team gave Class 1A No. 1 Bishop Garrigan all it could handle. However, the Golden Bears were too strong, beating the Cardinals, 60-51.
The Cardinals trailed by 20 points after three quarters, but cut the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter. It still wasn't enough, as the Golden Bears took the win.
Junior Chloe Frank scored 18 points, while senior Jayden Frank scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds. GHV dropped to 9-7 and play Lake Mills at home on Friday.
Decorah 61, Charles City 37: The Charles City girls basketball team traveled to Decorah on Tuesday. The Comets dropped a 61-37 contest to the Vikings. There were no additional stats available for either team on VarsityBound. Charles City dropped to 2-14 and play at home against Waukon.
West Hancock 57, North Iowa 17: The West Hancock girls basketball team had no trouble handling North Iowa on Tuesday. The Eagles beat the Bison, 57-17, at home.
Junior Kennedy Kelly scored 19 points, while freshman Mallory Leerar scored 13 points and grabbed six boards. The win improved West Hancock to 15-2. The Eagles play at home against Forest City on Friday.
Wrestling
Lake Mills
The Class 1A No. 8 Lake Mills wrestling team traveled east for a pair of duals against Estherville Lincoln Central and Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayshire.
The Bulldogs beat GTRA, 58-23, and beat Estherville, 51-27. Lake Mills remained a perfect 25-0 on the season with the wins. Along the way, senior Jack Ramaker earned his 150th career win for the Bulldogs.
"Jack has been a stable force in our line-up the past four seasons," Brandenburg said. "He has worked very hard during his career, and we are all happy to see him recognized for a great accomplishment."
Riceville
The Riceville wrestling team struggled against North Butler and Central Springs on Tuesday night. The Wildcats dropped a 54-12 dual against the Panthers and a 48-14 dual to the Bearcats.
Juniors Mitchel Marr (220) and Lawson Losee (152) were the standouts again for Riceville. The pair earned wins in both duals they wrestled in.
Central Springs
The Central Springs wrestling team had a solid night on Tuesday, winning all three duals it wrestled in. The Panthers earned a 60-35 win over North Butler, a 54-12 win over Riceville and 42-39 win over South Winneshiek.
The ranked McDonough brothers, Clayton and Bryce, were perfect again. The pair won all six of their combined matches.
In the Panthers closest win over South Winn, winners included Zach Howes (120), Clayton McDonough (126), Brock Mathers (132), Bryce McDonough (138), Preston Prazak (145), Kaden Jacobsen (170) and Ben Navratil (195).
GHV, Northwood-Kensett, West Fork duals
Three area teams competed in a quadrangular on Tuesday. Northwood-Kensett had the best day, winning all three of its duals. The Vikings beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV), 48-21, North Union, 42-36, and West Fork, 51-0.
Outside of the Northwood-Kensett dual, GHV beat West Fork, 31-30, and dropped a 42-24 loss to North Union. West Fork also lost to North Union, 42-24.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.