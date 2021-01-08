Area roundup: Mohawk swimming earns home victory over Fort Dodge

"All our guys played so hard and with great intensity tonight," Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. "Waverly is a great team and it was awesome to see our guys step up to a ranked team on every possession."

The Mohawks are now 3-7 on the year.

Dike-New Hartford 69, West Fork 66: In a battle of two ranked teams, Dike-New Hartford got the best of West Fork on Thursday night. The Wolverines beat the Warhawks, 69-66.

Ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, the Wolverines fell behind early to the Class 1A No. 7 Warhawks. West Fork led 20-11 after one quarter and 40-33 at halftime.

The Wolverines stormed back in the second half and outscored the Warhawks by 10 points in the fourth quarter to hand West Fork its first loss of the year.

There were no additional stats available for West Fork. The Warhawks are now 4-1 on the year.

Nashua-Plainfield 73, Central Springs 50: The Central Springs boys basketball team played host to Nashua-Plainfield on Thursday night, but couldn't keep up with the Huskies. The Panthers fell, 73-50.