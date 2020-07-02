Area roundup: Mason City softball destroys Des Moines North in doubleheader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City softball team had a night for the ages on Wednesday.

The Mohawks not only swept a doubleheader against Des Moines North, they did so in historic fashion. In game one, the Mohawks beat the Polar Bears by a 24-0 score, and then followed that up with a 14-0 victory in game two.

In the first game, all hope was lost for the Polar Bears in the first inning. The Mohawks jumped all over North's pitcher, scoring 22 runs in the initial frame. After scoring solo runs in the second and third, the game came to a merciful end.

The Mohawks did their damage on seven hits, seven walks, and seven hit batters.

In game two, the Mohawks offense again came out swinging, scoring four runs in the first inning, six in the second, and four more in the third.

Sami Miller and Brianna Notermann both finished with a team-high three RBI in game one. In the nightcap, Notermann and sophomores Lainna Duncan and Sam Norcross all finished with two RBI.

The wins improved Mason City's overall record to 6-7 on the season. The Mohawks sit in fourth place in the CIML with a conference record of 6-4.

Softball