Area roundup: Mason City softball destroys Des Moines North in double-header

The Mason City softball team had a night for the ages on Wednesday. The Mohawks not only swept a double-header against Des Moines North, they did so in historic fashion. In game one, the Mohawks beat the Polar Bears by an incredible 24-0 score, and then followed that up with a 14-0 victory in game two.
In the first game, all hope was lost for the Polar Bears in the first inning. The Mohawks jumped all over North's pitcher, scoring 22 runs in the initial frame. After scoring solo runs in the second and third, the game came to a merciful end. The Mohawks did their damage on seven hits, seven walks, and seven hit batters. In game two, the Mohawks offense again came out swinging, scoring four runs in the first inning, six in the second, and four more in the third.
Sami Miller and Brianna Notermann both finished with a team-high three RBI in game one. In the nightcap, Notermann and sophomores Lainna Duncan and Sam Norcross all finished with two RBI.
The wins improved Mason City's overall record to 6-7 on the season. The Mohawks sit in fourth place in the CIML with a conference record of 6-4.
Softball
Clear Lake 3, St. Edmond 2
The Clear Lake softball team scored a one-run extra inning win over St. Edmond on Wednesday, as the Lions improved to 4-6 on the season.
The Lions scored two runs in the third inning to take an early lead, but solo scores in the fourth and sixth innings by the Gaels tied it up. The two squads battled until the ninth, when the Lions pushed across a run to take a one-run lead.
With 2-4 conference record, St. Edmond and Clear Lake are tied for sixth in the North Central Conference standings.
Algona 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4
The Algona softball team stayed perfect with a 4-2 conference victory on Wednesday night over Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
In a battle of the Bulldogs, the Bulldogs from Hampton took an early lead with a two-spot in the top of the third inning. Algona then answered back with one run in the third inning, another in the fifth, and two more in the sixth on a two-run home run from sophomore Kenzie Carrigan.
Algona improved to 10-0 with the victory, and sits tied with Humboldt atop the North Central Conference standings. HDC fell to 1-6 in conference play.
Osage 10, Rockford 8
The Osage softball snagged a comeback victory over Rockford on Wednesday night, as the Green Devils battled back from a three run deficit to earn the win. Osage put up six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Senior Melanie Bye led the way for the Green Devils with two hits and three RBI, while Rockford's Kayla Carroll contributed three hits including a home run and a double, four RBI, and three runs scored.
With the win, Osage improved to 2-5 in conference play, good for sixth place in the Top of Iowa East. Rockford is now 1-6 in conference play.
St. Ansgar 5, Northwood-Kensett 2
The St. Ansgar softball team earned a win over Northwood-Kensett, as the Saints scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the conference victory. Freshman Mallory Juhl contributed two hits and one RBI, including a double.
Juhl also pitched a complete game, allowing two runs and striking out seven. The Saints improved to 4-2 in conference, good for fourth place in the Top of Iowa East. Northwood-Kensett is 1-6 in conference play.
North Butler 12, West Fork 2
The West Fork softball team lost by 10 runs on Wednesday night to North Butler, as the Warhawks couldn't overcome the Bearcats early-game offensive outburst.
The Bearcats scored three runs in the first inning, four runs in the third, and five runs in the fourth. In response, West Fork could only manage solo scores in the top of the third and fifth inning.
Sophomore Maddie Hubka managed three hits for the Warhawks and drove in both runs. With the loss, West Fork fell to 1-4 in conference play, good for seventh place in the Top of Iowa East.
Bishop Garrigan 7, Forest City 0
The Bishop Garrigan softball team continued its impressive season with a shut-out victory against Forest City on Wednesday. The Golden Bears improved to 4-0 in conference play.
Senior Emma Fogarty led the way with three hits for Garrigan, scoring two runs and also finishing with three stolen bases. Senior Mackenzie Meister hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Senior Amanda Miller threw a complete game shutout, and stuck out three.
Garrigan currently leads the Top of Iowa West Division, while Forest City sits in fourth place with a 2-2 conference record.
Lake Mills 8, North Iowa 7
The Lake Mills softball team took down North Iowa by a score of 8-7 on Wednesday night, as the Bulldogs scored a run in extra innings to break the tie.
North Iowa took an early lead with three runs in the top of the second inning, but at the end of seven, the teams were tied at 7-7.
Jessa Gasteiger led the way for Lake Mills with four hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Eighth grader Dottie Byars pitched all eight innings, and struck out six batters.
Lake Mills improved to 2-3 in conference play, good for fifth place.
Crestwood 5, Charles City 1
The Charles City softball team lost to Crestwood by a 5-1 score on Wednesday night, in a battle between the top two teams in the Northeast Iowa Conference.
Charles City struck first with one run in the bottom of the first inning, but Crestwood responded with three runs in the top of the second, and one more in both the fourth and fifth.
The Comets' run came via a solo home run from senior Lisabeth Fiser, while junior Kiki Connell contributed two hits and three stolen bases.
With the loss, Charles City is now 6-2 in conference play. The Comets sit in second place in the Northeast Iowa conference, two games back of Crestwood.
Riceville 7, Nashua-Plainfield 1
The Riceville softball team earned a 7-1 win over Nashua-Plainfield on Wednesday night, thanks to a six-run offensive outburst by the Wildcats in the bottom of the sixth inning. The inning broke open a tie ballgame, and allowed Riceville to 6-6 on the season.
Junior Rylie Gansen led the way for the Wildcats with two RBI. Riceville only had four hits in the ballgame, but managed to score on a series of defensive errors by the Huskies.
Riceville's 2-3 conference record is good for fourth place in the Iowa Star-North standings.
Baseball
Mason City 12, Des Moines North 1
On the same night that the Mohawks' softball team walloped Des Moines North in historic fashion, the Mason City baseball squad also had a big night. The Mohawks beat Des Moines North by a score of 12-1. Senior Avery Mellman had a big night at the plate with a double, a triple, and a home run, as the Mohawks snapped a four-game losing streak in dominant fashion. Mason City finished with 10 base hits.
On the mound, freshman Ethen Roberts went the distance and allowed just one run.
"Avery Mellman had a huge day at the plate coming a single away from the cycle," head coach Troy Rood said. "Ethen Roberts was fantastic going the distance on the mound for his first career varsity win.”
With the win, Mason City improved to 4-3 in conference play, good for third place in the CIML-Iowa standings.
Algona 11, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
The Algona baseball team came out on top in a battle of the Bulldogs on Wednesday night by a score of 11-6.
Algona sophomore Tyler Manske finished with a team-high three RBI on two base hits. In all, Algona finished the day with 11 hits. HDC finished with eight knocks.
Algona's 2-1 conference record is good for fourth place in the North Central standings, while HDC fell to 4-5 overall.
Rockford 8, Osage 3
The Rockford baseball team took down the Green Devils on Wednesday night by an 8-3 score, as the Warriors banged out 15 hits, compared to just four for Osage.
Junior Justice Jones had a team-high three hits for Rockford, and sophomore Kolton Lyman had three RBI on a pair of home runs.
Sophomore Tyler Oberfoell led the way for Osage with two doubles.
Both team's are now 3-4 in conference play.
Newman Catholic 13, Central Springs 2
The Newman Catholic baseball team walloped Central Springs on Wednesday by a 13-2 score. The Knights scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to break open the score.
Senior Jacob Nelson got the start for Newman and went five innings, giving up two runs with five strikeouts to his name. Despite the win, Newman Catholic is now a half-game back of Saint Ansgar in the Top of Iowa East standings following the Saints' 14-4 victory over Northwood-Kensett. The two teams will play on Friday.
With the loss, Central Springs fell to 4-7 overall.
West Fork 14, North Butler 0
The West Fork baseball team crushed North Butler on Wednesday night by a 14-0 score.
Junior Carter Meints had a team high three hits and three runs scored with four stolen bases, while Kayden Ames had three RBI. The Warhawks scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to seal the mercy-rule shortened victory.
On the mound, junior Kellen Cameron went the full six innings for the win, striking out four.
West Fork is now tied for third place with Northwood-Kensett in the Top of Iowa West, with a 4-2 conference record.
Bishop Garrigan 10, Forest City 0
The Bishop Garrigan baseball squad walloped Forest City on Wednesday night by a 10-0 score.
Garrigan senior Marcus Plathe held the Indians to just one hit over six innings, while the Golden Bears offense put up nine hits in support. Senior Colby Graves had three of those hits, along with two RBI. Sophomore Truman Knudtson had the only hit of the night for Forest City.
With the win, Garrigan improved to 2-3 in conference play. Forest City fell to 4-1 in Top of Iowa competition, but will still play Lake Mills on Friday for a share of the conference title.
Lake Mills 6, North Iowa 0
The Lake Mills baseball team beat North Iowa by a 6-0 score on Wednesday, as the Bulldogs improved to 7-2 on the season, and took over sole possession of first place in the Top of Iowa West standings.
The Bulldogs will play Forest City on Friday to determine the conference champion.
Nashua-Plainfield 13, Riceville 1
The Riceville baseball lost to Nashua-Plainfield on Wednesday, 13-1. The Wildcats finished with five hits in the contest but managed to score only one run, on a fifth-inning RBI double from sophomore Lawson Losee.
The loss dropped Riceville to 3-5 overall, but the team's 3-3 conference record is good for second place in the Iowa Star North standings, behind Don Bosco.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
