Area roundup: Mason City hosts Saturday tournament

Riceville tournament

The Riceville volleyball team hosted its home tournament on Saturday. The Wildcats earned a couple set wins, but lost all four matches they played in. The Wildcats are still looking for their first match win of the year.

Kee 2, Riceville 0: Riceville had two of its closest sets of the day with Kee, but was unable to come out with a win in either of the two sets. The score of the first set was 24-22, and the score of the second set was 21-19.

Senior Libby Miller had five of the team's total 15 kills and senior Rylie Dunn had seven assists. Five different players had six digs and the team had eight total aces.

Clarksville 2, Riceville 1: The Wildcats earned a set win, but couldn't come out with a match victory against the Clarksville Indians. Riceville took the first set, 21-17, but lost the next two, 21-12 and 15-9, respectively.

Miller and junior Josie Kobliska had five kills each to lead the Wildcats. Sophomore Morgan Fair had seven assists and senior Rylie Dunn had six.

Turkey Valley 2, Riceville 0: The Wildcats struggled against Turkey Valley on Saturday and lost in two sets. The score of the first set was 21-16, and the score of the next set was 21-12.