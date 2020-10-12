Area roundup: Mason City hosts Saturday tournament

Mason City hosted a tournament over the weekend that included four area teams. Two other teams played in separate tournaments to conclude a busy Saturday for local volleyball.
Mason City, Clear Lake, Central Springs and Osage participated in the Mason City volleyball tourney. West Fork traveled and played at the North Iowa tournament and Riceville hosted a tournament.
Mason City tournament
The Class 3A, No. 1 Osage volleyball team flexed its muscles on Saturday, finishing with a perfect 5-0 record. Mason City went 2-3 in its own tournament. Central Springs finished at 1-4 and Clear Lake struggled with an 0-5 record.
Despite a 2-3 finish, head coach Curt Klaahsen said the day was a step in the right direction heading into regionals.
"We were pleased with our play today against outstanding competition," Klaahsen said. "We came back from a 10-4 deficit in set 3 against Central Springs and defeated Clear Lake who had beaten us earlier in the year."
Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Mason City 0: The Mason City volleyball team started off its day with a loss to Class 4A, No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock. The scores of the two sets were 21-18 and 21-8, respectively.
Senior Emma Hollander performed well in the match, dishing out seven kills. Junior Bre Lowe had all 10 assists for her team.
Mason City 2, Central Springs 1: The Mohawks came back to beat Central Springs in the next match. After losing the first set, 21-14, Mason City won the next two sets, 21-18 and 17-15, respectively.
Senior Tiegan Barkema led the Mohawks with 11 kills and Lowe had 15 assists. For the Panthers, senior Paige McEachran had seven kills and nine assists. The squad had 52 total digs and 12 aces.
Humboldt 2, Mason City 0: Humboldt had no trouble defeating the Mohawks on Saturday. Mason City struggled to get things going against the 11th-ranked team in Class 3A, falling in two sets. The scores of those two sets were 21-8 and 21-13, respectively.
The Mohawks had 14 total team kills and Lowe led with 10 assists. Senior Emma Hollander and sophomore Kylie Trappe each had seven assists.
Mason City 2, Clear Lake 0: The Mohawks earned the second win of their day with a two-set victory over Clear Lake. Mason City won the first set, 21-18, and the second set, 21-14.
Junior Jada Williams had five kills and three aces. Lowe posted nine assists. The Mohawks had nine total aces and 18 total digs. There were no additional stats available for Clear Lake.
Osage 2, Mason City 0: Osage showed why it is the top-ranked team in the state, handling Mason City with ease on Saturday. The scores of both the sets were 21-8.
The Mohawks had seven total team kills and six assists. For Osage, senior Danielle Johnson and senior Paige Kisley each had seven kills. Senior Ellie Bobinet had 25 assists.
"We have not won as many matches this year as we would have liked, but our team continues to work extremely hard and we will get ready to make a tournament run on the 20th at Decorah," Klaahsen said.
Osage 2, Waverly-Shell Rock 0: Two ranked team collided on Saturday, but it was Osage who came out victorious with a 2-0 win. The scores of the two sets were 21-13 and 21-18, respectively.
The Green Devils were led by Kisley, who had eight of her team's 28 kills. Bobinet had 20 assists and Osage had 18 total team digs.
Osage 2, Clear Lake 0: The Green Devils continued its dominance with a two-set victory over Clear Lake. Osage won the first set, 21-15, and the next set, 21-5.
Johnson and Kisley both had seven kills for the Green Devils. Bobinet had 18 assists and five digs, while junior Kaebre Sullivan had four aces.
Osage 2, Central Springs 0: Osage had no trouble taking care of the Central Springs volleyball team, defeating the Panthers in two sets. The scores of the two sets were 21-6 and 21-8, respectively.
Johnson had seven of the 21 total team kills. Bobinet had 14 assists and three digs. The Panthers had nine total team kills, nine assists and eight digs.
Osage 2, Humboldt 0: In another battle of ranked teams, Osage and Humboldt engaged in two intense matches. The Green Devils were able to come out on top. Osage won the two sets 21-19 and 21-17, respectively.
Kisley had eight kills and Johnson and junior Meredith Street had seven each. Bobinet had 20 assists in the win as well.
Central Springs 2, Clear Lake 0: The Panthers were able to get their only win of the day in two sets against Clear Lake. The score of the first set was 21-9, and the score of the second was 21-11.
Senior Ellie Coleman and junior Macy Wyborny had seven kills each to lead the Panthers. There were no additional stats available for Clear Lake.
Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Central Springs 0: The Panthers struggled against a tough Waverly-Shell Rock team on Saturday, losing both sets. The Go-Hawks won, 21-7 and 21-8, respectively.
The Panthers had seven total team kills, seven assists and 22 digs. Junior Zoey Francis led with seven digs.
Humboldt 2, Central Springs 0: Central Springs gave a solid Humboldt team a scare in set one, but couldn't come away with a match victory. The score of the first set was 21-18, and the score of the second was 21-5.
Coleman had seven of her team's eight kills to lead the Panthers. Francis and Coleman each had six digs as well.
Humboldt 2, Clear Lake 0: Clear Lake took on a tough Humboldt team, but wasn't able to get the win. The Lions lost in two sets, 21-5 and 21-18, respectively. There were no additional stats available for Clear Lake.
Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Clear Lake 0: The Go-Hawks only needed two sets to defeat the Lions on Saturday. The scores of the two sets were 21-9 and 21-10, respectively. There were no additional stats available for Clear Lake.
North Iowa tournament
West Fork traveled to North Iowa for a tournament, but struggled to get anything going there. The Warhawks lost all three matches, and were unable to earn a set win.
Estherville Lincoln Central 2, West Fork 0: The Warhawks came up short against the Estherville Lincoln Central Midgets, dropping both sets by a score of 21-13. There were no additional stats available for any of the three matches for West Fork.
North Iowa 2, West Fork 0: West Fork struggled against North Iowa at its home tournament. The score of the first set was 21-12. The Warhawks gave the Bison a run for their money in the second set, but North Iowa won, 23-21, to win the match.
North Butler 2, West Fork 0: North Butler played well against West Fork, beating the Warhawks by a score of 21-10 in both sets to win the match.
Riceville tournament
The Riceville volleyball team hosted its home tournament on Saturday. The Wildcats earned a couple set wins, but lost all four matches they played in. The Wildcats are still looking for their first match win of the year.
Kee 2, Riceville 0: Riceville had two of its closest sets of the day with Kee, but was unable to come out with a win in either of the two sets. The score of the first set was 24-22, and the score of the second set was 21-19.
Senior Libby Miller had five of the team's total 15 kills and senior Rylie Dunn had seven assists. Five different players had six digs and the team had eight total aces.
Clarksville 2, Riceville 1: The Wildcats earned a set win, but couldn't come out with a match victory against the Clarksville Indians. Riceville took the first set, 21-17, but lost the next two, 21-12 and 15-9, respectively.
Miller and junior Josie Kobliska had five kills each to lead the Wildcats. Sophomore Morgan Fair had seven assists and senior Rylie Dunn had six.
Turkey Valley 2, Riceville 0: The Wildcats struggled against Turkey Valley on Saturday and lost in two sets. The score of the first set was 21-16, and the score of the next set was 21-12.
The Wildcats had eight team kills and six team assists. Junior Saige Sullivan had 11 digs to lead Riceville.
Postville 2, Riceville 1: Postville and Riceville traded set wins, but in the end, the Pirates came away with a 2-1 match win. Postville won, 22-20, in the first set and Riceville won, 21-19, in the second. The Pirates took the match win with a 15-6 win in the third set.
Miller had six kills and junior Josie Kobliska had four in the loss. The Wildcats had 12 total assists and 48 digs.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
