Area roundup: Mason City girls win home cross country invitational

Freshman Aspen Cole had a solid night and won the 100-yard backstroke and placed second in the 100-yard freestyle. According to head coach Steve Hugo, she's now etched her name in the Mohawk top performance list in all eight individual swim events.

Other highlights include Nia Litterer winning in the 100-yard fly and Taylor Halverson taking first in the 100-yard breaststroke. Litterer also helped a team of her, Cole, Jenna Braun and Kate Edgerton take first in the 200-yard medley relay.

Volleyball

Central Springs 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Central Springs volleyball team only needed three sets on the road to defeat Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night. The win is the seventh straight for the Panthers.

The Panthers opened up the night with a 25-14 win. The Vikings could never get anything going against Central Springs and lost the next two sets, 25-13 and 25-16, respectively.

Senior Ellacyn Coleman was the standout for the Panthers, posting 10 kills, 21 digs and three aces. Senior Paige McEachran had 17 assists and two aces in the win. No additional stats were available for Northwood-Kensett.

The Panthers are now 9-4 on the year and the Vikings fall to 3-4.