Area roundup: Mason City girls win home cross country invitational

In the first Mason City Cross Country Invitational to be held on the school's campus, the Mohawks' cross country team walked away with some very promising results on Tuesday afternoon.
On the girls side, the Mohawks won the team title with an overall score of 36, as senior Marcella Sierra finished fourth overall with a time of 21:56.9. For the boys, Mason City finished second, with junior Breyden Christensen leading the team with a fourth-place finish, and a time of 17:59.4.
The Mohawks' girls dominated the the top of the standings, with five Mason City runners finishing among the top 11. In fifth place, just behind Sierra, Brycelyn Hanson finished with a time of 22:06, with freshman Reggi Spots clocking a 22:08.4, good for a sixth-place finish. Mason City's Audra Mulholland and Gwen Sewell finished 10th and 11th, respectively.
In the team standings, Waverly-Shell Rock and Marshalltown tied for second place, with team scores of 42. Waterloo West came in fourth place at 121, while Forest City rounded out the top five with a team score of 124.
The Mason City boys came in behind Waverly-Shell Rock in the team standings, as the Go-Hawks won the day with a 32. Waterloo West finished in third, one spot behind the Mohawks, with a score of 68, with Marshalltown in fourth.
Forest City and Central Springs finished fifth and sixth, with respective scores of 119 and 120.
The area's top finisher was Central Springs' Bryce McDonough, who finished third overall with a time of 17:47.1, with Christensen coming in one spot behind him. Central Springs' Clayton McDonough and the Mohawks' Sawyer Berg finished in ninth and 10th place, with times of 18:32.3 and 18:34.6
The Mohawks will run on Monday against Algona, at River Road Golf Course.
Golf
The Mason City boys golf team finished fifth overall on Tuesday at the Ames Invite, as the Mohawks' shot a 405 as a team. Ankeny Centennial won the team competition with an overall score of 306, with Indianola placing second with 324, and Ames third with a 327. Fort Dodge finished one spot ahead of the Mohawks with a score of 379.
Ames golfer Sam Vertanen won the medal with an individual score of 72.
Drew Gabriele was the Mohawks' top finisher at 97 strokes, with Gavin Als coming in close behind, at 99. Ryan Berkeley placed third for Mason City with a score of 101, and Ean Miller shot a 108.
Mason City will compete at 3:30 p.m. on Monday in the Fort Dodge Dual.
Swimming
The Mason City swim team posted many personal bests against West Des Moines, Valley on Tuesday night, but fell, 63-39.
Freshman Aspen Cole had a solid night and won the 100-yard backstroke and placed second in the 100-yard freestyle. According to head coach Steve Hugo, she's now etched her name in the Mohawk top performance list in all eight individual swim events.
Other highlights include Nia Litterer winning in the 100-yard fly and Taylor Halverson taking first in the 100-yard breaststroke. Litterer also helped a team of her, Cole, Jenna Braun and Kate Edgerton take first in the 200-yard medley relay.
Volleyball
Central Springs 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Central Springs volleyball team only needed three sets on the road to defeat Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night. The win is the seventh straight for the Panthers.
The Panthers opened up the night with a 25-14 win. The Vikings could never get anything going against Central Springs and lost the next two sets, 25-13 and 25-16, respectively.
Senior Ellacyn Coleman was the standout for the Panthers, posting 10 kills, 21 digs and three aces. Senior Paige McEachran had 17 assists and two aces in the win. No additional stats were available for Northwood-Kensett.
The Panthers are now 9-4 on the year and the Vikings fall to 3-4.
St. Ansgar 3, Rockford 0: The St. Ansgar volleyball team traveled to Rockford on Tuesday and beat the Warriors in three straight sets. The scores of those sets were 25-8, 25-8 and 25-13, respectively.
Senior hitter Gracie Urbatsch had 10 kills and senior Hali Anderson had 18 assists for the Saints. Junior Kennedy Schwiesow posted 10 digs and three aces as well. For the Warriors, junior Emma Muller had four kills and senior Wylinn Schmidt had three. Senior Gabby Keith had all eight of her team's assists.
The Saints improve to 9-4 with the win and the Warriors drop to 1-16.
Charles City 3, Crestwood 0: The Charles City volleyball team had a strong showing at home against Crestwood on Tuesday night. The Comets beat the Cadets, 3-0.
The Comets set the tone early with a 25-19 win in the first set. They had their best set in the next set, beating the Cadets 25-13. Crestwood made it close in the final set, but Charles City came out on top, 25-23.
Junior Kaylee Anderson had 12 kills and seniors Danielle Stock and Sadie Gebel had seven each. Junior Ashlyn Hoeft had 21 assists. The Comets are now 7-8.
Lake Mills 3, North Union 1: The Lake Mills volleyball team dropped one set but ultimately came out victorious at North Union. The Bulldogs beat the Warriors, 3-1, on Tuesday night.
Lake Mills opened up with a 25-16 win, but North Union responded with a 25-19 win in set two. The Bulldogs answered a loss with two straight wins, 25-14 and 25-8, to earn the match victory.
Junior Brooke Bergo had a match-high 15 total kills and sophomore Ella Stene had eight. Junior Leah Moen had 31 assists. The Bulldogs are now 11-3 this year.
Forest City 3, Belmond-Klemme 0: Forest City only needed three sets at home to beat Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday night. The Indians are now 10-5 this season.
Forest City opened up the night with a 25-10 victory in the first set. The Broncos put up a better fight in the next two matches, but still fell, 25-14 and 25-15, respectively.
Junior Shae Dillavou had 10 kills and junior Regan Helgeson had six in the win. Six different players had three or more kills for the Indians. Freshman Jalyn Hovenga had 15 assists and senior Ellie Caylor had 19 digs.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
