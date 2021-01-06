Area Roundup: Mason City girls dismantle Marshalltown for first win of the season

With the way they played leading up to winter break, the Mason City girls knew that their first win was on its way.
On Tuesday night, the Mohawks finally put a mark in the winning column with a dominant 85-22 victory at Marshalltown.
The Mohawks got big performances on offense from both of their top scorers, as junior Jada Williams finished with 18 points and four assists, while freshman Reggi Spotts put up 21 points, four assists, and four steals.
Sophomore Ellie Kota had nine points with a team-high three 3-pointers. As a team, the Mohawks shot 12-of-21 from deep, while making 11 of their 13 free three opportunities.
With the win, the Mohawks improved to 1-8 on the season, and will face Fort Dodge on Friday night.
"This was a great start to 2021 as everyone contributed and we played with a lot of energy and effort the entire game," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We look forward to Fort Dodge on Friday at home."
Girls Basketball
Nevada 53, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball team continued its recent slide with a 53-40 loss to Nevada on Tuesday night.
The loss was the Bulldogs' fifth consecutive defeat, and comes on the heels of the team's three-game winning streak earlier in the year.
HDC fell behind early, as Nevada got out to a 20-8 first quarter lead, and led at halftime, 30-20. Though the teams were close in the second half, as the Cubs only outscored the Bulldogs, 23-19, it was not enough for Hampton to close its early deficit.
Junior Lauren Meader led the Bulldogs with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting, while junior Avery Hanson put up 14 points, and team-high 13 rebounds.
With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 4-6 on the year, and will play on Friday, at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Newman Catholic 43, Central Springs 36: The Newman Catholic girls basketball team improved to 5-3 on the season with a 43-36 victory over Central Springs on Tuesday night.
The Knights went into halftime with a 26-18 lead, and held on despite being outscored by the Panthers in the second half, 18-17. The loss was Central Springs' third straight defeat, as the Panthers fell to 1-6.
Central Springs will host Nashua-Plainfield on Thursday, while the Knights will host No. 3 St. Ansgar.
St. Ansgar 67, Northwood-Kensett 24: The St. Ansgar girls crushed Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night, 67-24, as the No. 3 ranked Saints improved to 8-0 on the season.
The Saints got out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter, and led at halftime, 40-11. In the second half, the Saints continued to dominate, outscoring the Vikings, 27-13, to secure the win.
For the Vikings, junior Carly Hengesteg finished with a team-high 12 points.
With the loss, Northwood-Kensett fell to 1-6. The Vikings will host Osage on Friday night, while St. Ansgar will play at Newman Catholic.
West Fork 58, North Butler 34: The West Fork girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 58-34 win over North Butler on Tuesday night, as the Warhawks moved up a spot in the Top of Iowa East standings.
After scoring 15 points in the first quarter, the Warhawks held the Bearcats scoreless in the second to get out to a 26-9 halftime lead. In the second half, the Warhawks outscored North Butler, 32-25, to improve to 5-3 on the year.
West Fork will play on Thursday, at Dike-New Hartford, the No. 3 team in Class 2A.
Bishop Garrigan 64, Forest City 24: The Forest City girls basketball team saw its two-game winning streak snapped, as the Indians ran into the buzzsaw that is No. 1 Bishop Garrigan.
The Indians never scored more than seven points in a quarter against the Golden Bears, who outscored Forest City, 32-13 in the first half, and 32-11 in the second half.
Sophomore Molly Joyce led the Golden Bears with 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting, with six 3-pointers on the night, while sophomore Audi Crooks scored 10 points and pulled in a team-high seven rebounds.
With the loss, Forest City's record falls to 7-3, while Bishop Garrigan improved to 11-0. The Indians will play at Lake Mills on Friday, while the Golden Bears will play at West Hancock, in a battle for the Top of Iowa West lead.
Lake Mills 62, North Iowa 27: The Lake Mills girls basketball team earned its second win of the season with a dominant 62-27 win over North Iowa on Tuesday night.
Junior Leah Moen led the Bulldogs with 15 points and four 3-pointers, while senior Brooke Bergo was second on the team with 10 points. Sophomore Ella Stene had eight points and five rebounds.
The win was the first conference victory of the season for Lake Mills.
"It was good to get our first conference win against a young North Iowa team," head coach Garrett Patterson said. "Our defense turned into a lot of transition offense, and that, paired with some hot 3-point shooting, were the biggest differences in the game."
The Bulldogs will host Forest City on Friday night.
Humboldt 38, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball team just up just short against Humboldt on Tuesday night, as the Wildcats beat the Cardinals, 38-37.
Despite the low-scoring loss, GHV got some big offensive performances from its player. Junior Liz Richardson had 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while Chloe Frank scored 11. Richardson also led the team with 11 rebounds and three blocks, while Frank was close behind, with nine boards of her own.
The loss drops GHV's record to 4-4 on the season. The Cardinals will play again on Friday at North Union.
West Hancock 79, Belmond-Klemme 37: The West Hancock girls basketball team shot out of the gate in the new year with a 79-37 victory over Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday night.
After getting out to a 14-5 lead in the first, the Eagles scored 31 points in the second quarter to put the game out of reach for the Broncos. Per usual, senior Rachel Leerar led the team in scoring, with 28 points on 12-of-22 shooting. Junior Kennedy Kelly led the team from deep, with 18 points and three 3-pointers.
Junior Leah Aitchison had a team-high eight rebounds, followed closely by freshman Mallory Leerar, who had seven. With the victory, the Eagles improved to 9-0, and will play 11-0 Bishop Garrigan on Friday night for first place in the Top of Iowa West.
New Hampton 42, Charles City 26: The Charles City girls basketball team could manage only one point in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's 42-26 loss to New Hampton, as the Comets record dropped to 2-6 on the season.
Senior Hope McDonald and sophomore Carlee Rochford led the Chickasaws in scoring, with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Charles City will play again on Thursday, when the Comets host Jesup, the No. 12 team in Class 2A.
Riceville 55, Nashua-Plainfield 43: The Riceville girls basketball team improved to 8-2 with a 55-43 win on Tuesday night over Nashua-Plainfield.
At halftime, the Wildcats trailed, 28-23, and after three quarters, the Huskies were still ahead, 39-33. But after outscoring the Huskies, 22-4, in the final quarter, Riceville managed to pull away with a 12-point victory.
Riceville will play again on Friday at Dunkerton.
Boys Basketball
Marshalltown 56, Mason City 44: The Mason City boys basketball team lost to Marshalltown on Tuesday night, 56-44, as the Mohawks fell to 2-7 on the season.
The Mohawks were outscored by the Bobcats, 30-25 in the first half, and 26-19 in the final two quarters. Despite the final score, Mason City still got some big performances. Junior Corey Miner led the way with 27 points for the Mohawks on 10-of-20 shooting, while sophomore Kale Hobart finished with a team-high seven rebounds.
The loss was the fourth straight for Mason City, who will play on Thursday against Waverly-Shell Rock.
Nevada 69, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 59: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys fell to 2-8 on the season with a 69-59 loss to Nevada on Tuesday night. Despite scoring 21 points in the fourth, the Bulldogs couldn't climb out of their early hole.
With a 2-8 overall record and 0-5 in conference, HDC is currently eighth in the North Central Conference standings.
Osage 56, Rockford 46: The Osage boys pulled off an important conference victory on Tuesday, with a 56-46 Green Devils' victory over Rockford.
Senior Eric Bobinet led the way for Osage with 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting, while junior Tyler Oberfoell and Nathan Havel scored 12 and 10 points, respectively. Havel also pulled in a team-high 10 rebounds and four assists.
For Rockford, senior Justice Jones led with 25 points, with four 3-pointers.
With the win, Osage improved to 5-2, while Rockford is now 4-4. The Green Devils will play at Northwood-Kensett on Friday, while Rockford will host North Butler.
Newman Catholic 71, Central Springs 35: After going nearly a month without playing a game due to COVID-19 issues, the Newman Catholic boys basketball announced its return to the floor in decisive fashion.
The Knights trounced Central Springs on Tuesday night, 71-35, improving the Knights to a 4-2 overall record this season.
Newman Catholic shot out of the gate with 26 points in the first quarter, and 21 in the second, to take a 47-14 halftime lead. In the second half, the Knights eased up a bit, but still outscored the Panthers, 24-20, to earn the win.
With the loss, Central Springs fell to 0-7. The Panthers will host Nashua-Plainfield on Thursday, while Newman will host St. Ansgar on Friday night.
Northwood-Kensett 43, St. Ansgar 36: The Northwood-Kensett boys took down St. Ansgar on Tuesday night, 43-36, as senior Kael Julseth helped lead the Vikings to victory with a team-high 10 points.
Senior TJ Whitelow and junior Jason Hanson also contributed on offense, with nine points apiece. With the win, the Vikings improved to 3-4, while St. Ansgar's record is 1-8.
Northwood-Kensett will host Osage on Friday.
Forest City 54, Bishop Garrigan 44: The Forest City boys basketball team pulled off a 10-point victory over Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday night, thanks to a trio of hot offensive performances from its upperclassmen.
The Indians came out on top over the Golden Bears, 54-44, as senior Brandon Leber scored a team-high 16 points, while senior Noah Miller and juniro Carter Bruckhoff put up 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Down low, junior Andrew Snyder pulled in eight rebounds. With the win, the Indians improved to 5-4, and sit in third place in the Top of Iowa West.
Lake Mills 78, North Iowa 54: The Lake Mills boys thrashed North Iowa on Tuesday, 78-54, as Bulldogs senior Dashawn Linnen put up yet another explosive performance.
Linnen scored a team-high 25 points for Lake Mills, who got out to a 35-16 halftime lead, and outscored the Bison in the second half, 43-38. Junior Wyatt Helming and senior Caleb Bacon led the Bulldogs in rebounds, with 12 and 10, respectively.
For North Iowa, Dominyk Price led the way with 23 points.
With the win, Lake Mills improved to 9-0 on the season, and leads the Top of Iowa West.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, Humboldt 53: The GHV boys earned a narrow 57-53 win over Humboldt on Tuesday, thanks to big nights from Cardinals' seniors Kevin Meyers and Hayden Hutcheson.
Meyers scored a team-high 20 points on 5-of-9 shooting, while Hutcheson put up 18, with three 3-pointers, along with a squad high seven rebounds.
GHV improved tp 7-1 with the win, and will play at North Union on Friday.
Belmond-Klemme 55, West Hancock 45: The West Hancock boys lost to Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday, 55-45, as the Eagles blew an eight-point third quarter lead by allowing 25 points to the Broncos in the fourth quarter.
Senior Jordan Meyer led Belmond-Klemme with 16 points, while Carson Lane had a team-high 12 rebounds.
With the loss, West Hancock falls to 4-5. The Eagles will host Bishop Garrigan on Friday.
Charles City 73, New Hampton 52: The Charles City boys beat New Hampton on Tuesday, 73-52, as three Comets' players had big nights on offense.
Somets' senior Caden Berry led the team with 19 points, with five 3-pointers, while sophomore Chase Low and junior Ian Collins provided support, with 18 and 16 points, respectively.
Low also pulled in nine rebounds on the night. The win improves Charles City'to 3-5. The Comets will play on Friday at Decorah.
Nashua-Plainfield 56, Riceville 25: The Riceville boys basketball saw its record fall to 3-7 with a 56-25 loss to Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday night.
Senior Austin Bienemann scored 23 points for the Huskies while grabbing nine rebounds.
Riceville's next game will come on Friday at Dunkerton.
Wrestling
Newman Catholic Triangular
The Newman Catholic wrestling team came around with a pair of victories on Tuesday in the school's home triangular match.
The Knights took down Belmond-Klemme, 42-30, as six Newman wrestlers earned victories by fall. The Knights also beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura by a 57-12 score.
For GHV, the night ended with a pair of losses, as the Cardinals lost to the Knights, and were walloped by the Broncos, 45-15.
Webster City Quad
The Forest City wrestling team went 1-2 on Tuesday at the Webster City Quad, with the Indians beating St. Edmond, 60-21, and falling to Algona and Webster City by respective scores of 45-34, and 54-19.
In the Indians' win over the Gaels, the winners were Kellen Moore (126), Brock Moore (132), Nate Doden (138), Kaleb Umbaugh, Hayden Hoffmeyer (152), Cadin Fleener (160), Blake Skejeie (170), Christian Anderson (195), Reese Moore (220), and Caleb Cooper (285).
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.