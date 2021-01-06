Area Roundup: Mason City girls dismantle Marshalltown for first win of the season

With the loss, Forest City's record falls to 7-3, while Bishop Garrigan improved to 11-0. The Indians will play at Lake Mills on Friday, while the Golden Bears will play at West Hancock, in a battle for the Top of Iowa West lead.

Lake Mills 62, North Iowa 27: The Lake Mills girls basketball team earned its second win of the season with a dominant 62-27 win over North Iowa on Tuesday night.

Junior Leah Moen led the Bulldogs with 15 points and four 3-pointers, while senior Brooke Bergo was second on the team with 10 points. Sophomore Ella Stene had eight points and five rebounds.

The win was the first conference victory of the season for Lake Mills.

"It was good to get our first conference win against a young North Iowa team," head coach Garrett Patterson said. "Our defense turned into a lot of transition offense, and that, paired with some hot 3-point shooting, were the biggest differences in the game."

The Bulldogs will host Forest City on Friday night.

Humboldt 38, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball team just up just short against Humboldt on Tuesday night, as the Wildcats beat the Cardinals, 38-37.