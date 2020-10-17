Area roundup: Mason City beats Gilbert for first playoff win since 2002

The Mason City football team stormed back on Friday from a 14-point halftime deficit, as the Mohawks beat Gilbert, 16-14, on the road for the program's first postseason win since 2002.

In the third quarter, the Mohawks got on the board thanks to the first of running back Ben Amundson's two rushing touchdowns. On Mason City's second drive of the quarter, the Mohawks pulled off a fake punt that led to a 37-yard pass from Sebastian Brock to Carter Thomas. That drive later ended in a field goal, which made the score, 14-10.

"We've had that fake punt in since week one," head coach John Lee said. "It was the first time we had seen what we needed to all year long. We had our other coaches working on it, and it worked perfectly. It was truly a team effort, and I couldn't be more proud."

Amundson scored his second touchdown at the 7:28 mark of the fourth quarter, to give the Mohawks a lead they would never relinquish. After the defense recovered a Gilbert fumble with just under three minutes remaining in the game the Mohawks held on for the two-point victory.

Amundson led the way on offense for the Mohawks, rushing for 169 yards on 42 carries, with two touchdowns.