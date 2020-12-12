Area roundup: Mason City basketball teams fall to Ankeny

The Mason City boys basketball team fell to 1-2 on the year with a close loss to Ankeny on Friday night, as a 24-point third quarter from the Hawks doomed the Mohawks in a 66-62 defeat.
At the end of the first quarter, the Mohawks held a 13-12 lead over Ankeny, but the Hawks answered with 14 points in the second to take a 26-25 halftime lead. After a big third quarter from Ankeny, Mason City put up 18 points in the fourth, but couldn't quite close the gap, and the Mohawks fell to 1-2 on the season.
Junior Corey Miner led the Mohawks with 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting.
Mason City plays again on Saturday, at Dowling Catholic.
Boys Basketball
Humboldt 54, Clear Lake 46: The Clear Lake boys team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday night, with a 54-46 loss to Humboldt, which improved to 3-0.
The Lions are now 2-1, and will play on Tuesday against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
St. Edmond 67, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys fell to 1-3 on Friday with a 67-44 loss to St. Edmond. The Gaels outscored the Bulldogs in the second half, 35-17, to take the decisive win.
Senior Jordan Severs had a team-high 17 points for the Bulldogs, while senior Colin Hill had eight rebounds in the game.
The Bulldogs will play again on Tuesday, at Webster City.
North Butler 57, St. Ansgar 56: The St. Ansgar boys basketball lost in overtime on Friday to North Butler. The Saints and Bearcats ended regulation deadlocked at 46-46. In the fifth and final frame, the Bearcats scored 11 points to improve to 3-2 on the season.
With the loss, the Saints fall to 1-3 on the year. They play again on Saturday, at Denver.
Rockford 55, Northwood-Kensett 53: The Rockford boys snagged an overtime victory on Friday night against Northwood-Kensett. After the teams ended regulation tied at 50-50, the Warriors scored five points in the overtime period to earn the 55-53 win.
The loss was the fourth straight to open the season for the Vikings, who came heartbreakingly close to their first win of the season.
Three players scored in double figures for Rockford, led by senior Justice Jones with 19. Senior Will Bushbaum scored 11 points, while junior Kolton Lyman contributed 10, along with a team high 12 rebounds.
Jones also led the team with seven assists on the night.
Senior Caden Roberts led the Vikings on offense with 20 points.
The 2-3 Warriors will play on Tuesday against Newman Catholic, and Northwood-Kensett will play Monday at North Union.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 82, Belmond-Klemme 50: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball team stomped Belmond-Klemme on Friday night, as a big offenseive performance in the first three quarters put the Cardinals ahead for good.
GHV had four players put up double figures, with Hayden Hutcheson and Isaac Knutson leading the way with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Senior Kevin Meyers had 13 points to go along with his team-high nine rebounds. Zachary Suby had 10 points.
Senior Kaleb Carson led the way for Belmond-Klemme, with 15 points.
The Cardinals offense exploded for 51 points in the first half, and scored 21 more in the third quarter to take a 72-37 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Broncos managed to outscore the Cardinals in the fourth, 13-10, but couldn't come close to closing the gap.
With the win, GHV is now 4-0 on the season. The Cardinals next game is scheduled for Tuesday, against Bishop Garrigan.
West Hancock 44, North Union 26: The West Hancock boys basketball team put up an impressive defensive effort on Friday in its 44-26 win over North Union.
The Eagles held the Warriors scoreless for the first 12 minutes of the game, and allowed only six points in the half. The Warriors did manage to score 15 points in the fourth, but by then, the gap was too big to close, as the Eagles walked away with their second win of the season.
Sophomore Rylan Barnes was a one-man wrecking crew for the Eagles, putting up a team-high 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Senior Cayson Barnes had four blocks in the game.
The Eagles shot just 33.3 percent from the field, but managed 15 steals as a team.
West Hancock is now 2-2 on the season, and will play on Monday, at Emmetsburg.
Charles City 75, Oelwein 57: The Charles City basketball team rode a big first quarter to an 18-point victory over Oelwein on Friday. The Comets scored 25 points in the first quarter, en-route to a 75-57 victory over the Huskies.
With the win, the Comets improved to 2-2 on the year. They will play again on Tuesday, against Waverly-Shell Rock.
Riceville 40, Don Bosco 37: The Riceville boys earned a slim victory on Friday over Don Bosco, as the Wildcats beat the Dons, 40-37.
Riceville plays again on Saturday, against Collins-Maxwell.
Forest City 60, North Iowa 45: A team-high 17 points from Noah Miller led Forest City to a 60-45 win over North Iowa on Friday night. Miller made three 3-pointers in the game and dished out five assists and four steals as the Indians improved to 3-3 on the season.
Senior Brandon Leber and junior Truman Knudtson had eight and seven rebounds, respectively.
The Indians will host West Hancock next Friday.
Girls Basketball
Ankeny 71, Mason City 46: A tough second quarter proved too much for the Mason City girls to overcome on Friday night, as the Mohawks fell to Ankeny, 71-46.
The Hawks got out to a 19-11 lead over Mason City in the first quarter, and then outscored them in the second, 21-9, and 22-11 in the third, to pull away for good.
"We got off to a good start but a rough second quarter defensively really put us in a tough spot," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We were missing two starters and started three freshmen which is difficult anytime but especially in the CIML."
The Mohawk will play Saturday, at Dowling Catholic.
Clear Lake 55, Humboldt 42: The Clear Lake girls basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season with a 55-42 win over Humboldt on Friday night.
The Lions will play again on Tuesday, against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63, St. Edmond 48: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls improved to 3-1 with a 15-point victory over St. Edmond on Friday night. The Bulldogs downed the Gaels, 63-48, after buildong a 29-23 lead at halftime.
The Bulldogs will play again on Tuesday, at Webster City.
St. Ansgar 57, North Butler 24: The St. Ansgar girls team walloped North Butler on Friday, 57-24, as the Saints kept themselves tied with West Fork atop the Top of Iowa East.
After scoring 13 points in the first quarter, the Saint held a 19-16 halftime lead over the Bearcats. In the second half, St. Ansgar outscored North Butler, 35-8, to pull ahead and cement the 33-point victory.
With the win, the Saints improved to 4-0. They will play on Monday, at Nashua-Plainfield.
West Fork 52, Newman Catholic 37: The West Fork girls kept their hot start to the season alive, with a 53-27 win over Newman Catholic. The Knights held a one-point lead at halftime, 25-24, but were outscored by the Warhawks in the second half, 28-12.
West Fork is now 3-0, while Newman Catholic is 3-3-. The Knights will play at Rockford on Tuesday, while the Warhawks will host Central Springs.
Northwood-Kensett 41, Rockford 31: The Northwood-Kensett girls basketball team earned its first win of the season on Friday, with a 41-31 win over Rockford. Junior Carly Hengesteg led the way for the Vikings with 11 points, while freshman Chloe Costello was close behind, with nine.
Senior Ruthie Conlin had a team-high eight rebounds in the game, along with three steals. For Rockford, senior Wylinn Schmidt had a team-high nine points. Junior Chloe Rooney and senior Gabby Keith each had seven points, with Keith collecting six rebounds and Rooney at seven assists.
Rockford fell to 1-4 with the loss, while the Vikings improved to 1-3. The Warriors will play on Monday against Newman Catholic, while Northwood-Kensett will play at North Union on Monday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Belmond-Klemme 43: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball team scored a 50-43 win over Belmond-Klemme on Friday night, powered largely by a 22-point second quarter scoring binge from the Cardinals.
Senior Jayden Frank powered the offense for GHV, with 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including five 3-pointers for the Cards. Junior Liz Richardson provided the presence down low, with 12 rebounds. Richardson and Chloe Frank each finished with nine points.
GHV's next game is scheduled for Tuesday, against Bishop Garrigan.
West Hancock 56, North Union 35: The West Hancock girls team kept its record perfect with a 56-35 victory on Friday over North Union. The Eagles outscored the Warriors 35-21 in the first half, and 21-14 in the second half to earn the decisive victory.
Senior Rachel Leerar led the Eagles with 21 points on 5-of-15 shooting, with two 3's and nine free throws. Junior Kennedy Kelly and freshman Mallory Leerar each had 11 points on the night, with the younger Leerar contributing three 3-pointers.
Junior Leah Aitchison had a team-high seven rebounds. Rachel Leear finished with six rebounds, along with three assists and seven steals.
The 4-0 Eagles will play on Monday, at Emmetsburg.
Charles City 46, Oelwein 22: The Charles City girls basketball team walloped Oelwein on Friday, 46-22, as the Comets improved to 2-2 on the season.
The Comets will play again on Monday, at Waverly-Shell Rock.
Riceville 46, Don Bosco 27: The Riceville girl earned a big win on Friday over Don Bosco, as the Wildcats improved to 3-0 on the season with a 46-27 victory over the winless Dons.
The Wildcats pulled ahead early, and held a 26-11 halftime lead. In the second half, Riceville outscored the Dons again, 20-16.
With the win, Riceville improved to 3-0 on the season, while Don Bosco fell to 0-7.
Riceville will play on Saturday, against undefeated Collins-Maxwell.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
