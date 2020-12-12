Area roundup: Mason City basketball teams fall to Ankeny

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 82, Belmond-Klemme 50: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball team stomped Belmond-Klemme on Friday night, as a big offenseive performance in the first three quarters put the Cardinals ahead for good.

GHV had four players put up double figures, with Hayden Hutcheson and Isaac Knutson leading the way with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Senior Kevin Meyers had 13 points to go along with his team-high nine rebounds. Zachary Suby had 10 points.

Senior Kaleb Carson led the way for Belmond-Klemme, with 15 points.

The Cardinals offense exploded for 51 points in the first half, and scored 21 more in the third quarter to take a 72-37 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Broncos managed to outscore the Cardinals in the fourth, 13-10, but couldn't come close to closing the gap.

With the win, GHV is now 4-0 on the season. The Cardinals next game is scheduled for Tuesday, against Bishop Garrigan.

West Hancock 44, North Union 26: The West Hancock boys basketball team put up an impressive defensive effort on Friday in its 44-26 win over North Union.