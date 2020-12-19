Area Roundup: Mason City basketball teams fall to Ames

The Mason City boys basketball team suffered a tough loss on Friday night, as the Mohawks fell to 2-4 with a 69-30 loss to Ames.

The Mohawks fell behind 22-10 after the first quarter, and were outscored in the second, 28-2, by the Little Cyclones. That 50-12 halftime hole proved too great for Mason City to bounce back from, as the Mohawks put up 18 points in the second half.

Junior Corey Miner scored a team-high 16 points for Mason City, on 6-of-13 shooting. As a team, the Mohawks shot 31.4 percent from the field.

Miner also led the team with three steals on the night, while sophomore David Willemsen had four rebounds.

As a team, the Mohawks went 1-of-6 from 3-point territory.

"I give a lot of credit to Ames tonight," Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. "They came out super hot and unfortunately we couldn't match that. We struggled from the 3 point line and just got into a hole too early."

The Mohawks play against Saturday, against No. 2 ranked Cedar Falls.

Boys Basketball

Clear Lake 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 32